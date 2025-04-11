Firebirds Make Four Picks During First Day of 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds made four selections during the first day of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection on Friday night, headlined by left winger Charlie Murata at number eight overall.

"We feel that we checked a lot of boxes today," Firebirds head scout Mike Oliverio said. "The players we selected are players that will fit our system. We believe that all four of them will play major parts for the Firebirds organization in the future."

Flint opened its draft night by selecting Murata with its first round selection. Murata played the 2024-25 season for the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA of the GTHL. In 32 games for the Flyers he totaled 21 goals and 19 assists. Murata's Don Mills team reached the finals of the 2025 OHL Cup, during which he scored one goal with seven assists over seven games.

The Firebirds selected defenseman Lucas Nutting in the second round with the number 33 overall pick. Nutting spent the 2024-25 season with the Elgin Middlesex Canucks U16 AAA of the Alliance U16. The right-shot defenseman was the captain of his Canucks team and added two goals and an assist in four games during the 2025 OHL Cup.

With the first of their two picks in the third round, the Firebirds took goaltender Mason Courville at number 55 overall. Courville, a native of Palmrya, Pennsylvania, played for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights 15U AAA in the 2024-25 season. He notched a goals against average of 2.09 along with a .926 save percentage.

The Firebirds closed the night with Brayden Lappalainen at number 63 overall. The left winger played the 2024-25 season for the Sun County Panthers U16 AAA of the Alliance U16 and totaled 30 goals and 23 assists in 28 games. He appeared in four games at the 2025 OHL Cup and had four goals and two assists.

"Our scouting department puts in a lot of hard work and long hours throughout the year and it has really paid off on day one," Firebirds general manager Dave McParlan said. "We are very excited about the four players we selected tonight. They are not only very skilled hockey players but quality people and we a thrilled to have them as Firebirds."

The 2025 OHL Priority Selection, presented by Real Canadian Superstore, takes place across two days, with the first three rounds on Friday night and rounds 4-15 on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. Flint has 11 picks remaining, beginning with the 16th pick of the fourth round, 79th overall. Live coverage of the draft is streaming for free on OHL Live, and the OHL's Facebook, X and YouTube pages, as produced by YourTV.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.