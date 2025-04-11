Flint Firebirds 2025 OHL Priority Selection Primer

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The 2025 OHL Priority Selection, presented by Real Canadian Superstore will be held on Friday and Saturday. Flint owns a total of 15 picks across the 15 rounds, including the number eight overall selection in the first round.

Rounds 1-3 will take place on Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m. and Rounds 4-15 will occur on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. The OHL will be broadcasting the draft with coverage provided by YourTV, for free across the OHL's YouTube, X and Facebook channels in addition to OHL Live on CHL TV. Sarnia Sting play-by-play voice Terry Doyle will host the annual Priority Selection joined by Owen Sound Attack play-by-play broadcaster Mark McKelvie and Director of OHL Central Scouting Darrell Woodley on the desk.

The Firebirds selections will be updated on the team's X account as well as the Facebook and Instagram stories, with full write ups at the end of each day to be posted on flintfirebirds.com.

