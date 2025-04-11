Storm Select Mark Pape 25th Overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to select Mark Pape with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

The Shaker Heights, Ohio native had 84 points (47 g, 37 a) in 58 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite during the 2024/2025 regular season.

