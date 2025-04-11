Draft Day Review: Erie Otters Take Two Top-40 Picks on Day One

Erie, Pennsylvania - For the 30th time in team history, the Erie Otters would begin the process of welcoming in the next class of prospective players by way of the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft (pres. by Real Canadian Superstore). Draft Weekend (pres. by Voodoo Brewing Company) is always one full of hope, anticipation, and excitement to see talented young men develop into future stars and leaders - especially on day one.

Erie held two picks on day one of the Priority Selection - both in the top 40 - and would utilize the draft to fill gaps and continue to bring talent into a team with high expectation under head coach Kris Mallette, whose late-season addition to the coaching staff propelled Erie to its first playoff series victory since 2017, and has Erie poised for a competitive series with the reigning OHL champion London Knights. With thousands of prospective high-level players available to choose from the 2009-born draft class, general manager Dave Brown and scouting staff had a particular focus on what they were looking for from prospects: Size, skating, skill, hockey IQ, compete level, leadership, and character on and off the ice.

Let's review the first two picks of Erie's 2025 OHL Draft - Jake Murray (#12) and Tyler Cooper (#34).

DAY 1: ROUNDS 1-3

Round 1, Pick #12 - Jake Murray (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

1 12 Erie Jake Murray F 6.01.75 176 02/26/2009 Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA ALLIANCE

For the first time since drafting Stephen Harper in 2011, the Erie Otters would hold the 12th overall pick in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft. With their first pick in the 2025 edition of the Draft, the Otters would select forward Jake Murray.

Murray would be part of the ALLIANCE's Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA program in the 2024-25 season, accumulating 39 points (14G+24A) in 28 games during the regular season. In the 2025 OHL Cup, the Lakers would advance to the quarterfinals, and Murray would skate in five games with three points (2G+1A) added during the handful of games played.

Murray is the third player in Otters team history to be drafted 12th overall, following in the footsteps of Stephen Harper (2011) and legendary captain Brad Boyes (1998). As it currently stands, Jake will join fellow first round draftees Tyler Challenger (2024), Matthew Schaefer (2023), Gabriel Frasca and Malcolm Spence (2022), and Carey Terrance (2021) on a roster loaded with high-end talent.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Jake is a big, strong, powerful centerman. He is a leader and plays with a ton of passion. Jake drives the net hard and thrives in dirty areas. He is hard to play against and wears his heart on his sleeve. We are thrilled to welcome Jake and the Murray family to Erie and look forward to seeing him in an Otters uniform." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

"Jake is a big center that was a big part of his team's success this season. He is a good skater that has good speed when he gets going. The puck tends to follow him around in the offensive zone and he has good skill and quick hands to capitalize on chances he gets. Jake has the size and skill to be an effective player." - OHL Central Scouting

"Jake Murray is already built for the OHL. He is a big body power forward who has great offensive skill. He has a great shot and produced great offense for the Huron=Perth Lakers this season. He was the Captain of the team and always seemed to be working hard with a high level of compete. In addition to his offensive abilities he is responsible at both ends of the rink and really does play a 200-foot game." - OHLProspects.com

"Jake Murray is a skilled, tall forward with strong playmaking abilities and a notable physical presence." - The Scouting News

" I noted [Jake Murray] disrupting opponents' breakout attempts, applying pressure on the forecheck, and forcing turnovers deep in the offensive zone. After securing loose pucks down low, Jake was effective at protecting pucks from defenders, working off the boards, and making things happen in these small area sequences...Does the little things to win possession and spark scoring chances. Murray found the back of the net many times in my views, all under the theme of hands in tight and capitalizing on net front chances, showcasing a finishing touch when the moment struck." - PuckPreps.com

"A big two-way power center, Jake Murray recently captained the Huron-Perth Lakers to a Silver Stick title in Whitby." - Darrell Woodley, OHL Central Scouting

Round 2, Pick #34 - Tyler Cooper (C)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

2 34 Erie Tyler Cooper C 5.10 158 12/06/2009 Chicago Reapers 15's 15U AAA

Erie would conclude day one of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft by continuing to deepen their proverbial Center well. Losing big offensive power in overagers Sam Alfano, Pano Fimis, and Martin Misiak next season, they would have gaps to fill.

With the addition of high-scoring forward Tyler Cooper from the Chicago Reapers 15's, the well would deepen. In 63 games for the Lake Forest, IL based program, Cooper would record 105 points (49G+56A) in 63 games with just 14 PIMs.

"I am so excited and honored to have been selected by the Erie Otters. The Otters are a prestigious organization that has a proven track record for success." said Cooper, "I am a 200 foot player with high-end offensive ability who takes pride in the small details of the game. I can't wait to come and check out the organization."

Cooper's center abilities and offensive prowess will be a strong addition to Wes Wolfe's offensive units.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Tyler is a highly-skilled player who was instrumental in his team reaching the national finals this year. He consistently showcased his high-end skill and ability to finish, accumulating 49 goals and 59 assists throughout the season. Tyler possesses high IQ, vision, and creativity to go along with his tremendous skating ability. We are thrilled to welcome Tyler and his family to the Otters organization, and look forward to seeing him in an Otters uniform." - Devin Brown, Erie director of scouting

"The incredibly skilled and detail-oriented centerman...consistently makes an impact...one of the Reapers more efficient forwards. He's so tactical in his approach with the puck on his stick, reading and processing the play around him quickly as it unfolds and either skating the puck into open space through the middle or anticipating pressure and distributing pucks to open options through seams." - PuckPreps.com

"Tyler Cooper brings a dynamic element to his team's offense that few players in the 2009 age group can replicate." - The Scouting News

"Tyler is a skilled, cerebral forward with a nose for the next. He uses his skill, skating ability, and high IQ to create offensively. We are excited to welcome Tyler and the Cooper family to the Erie Otters." - Scott Grieve, Erie director of hockey operations

Erie did not have a third round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

The Erie Otters are excited to welcome Jake Murray (F, 12th Overall) and Tyler Cooper (D, 25th Overall) to the Flagship City, and look forward to having them join the team in the Fall.

Erie looks forward to adding an additional 13 prospects on day two of the OHL Priority Selection Draft, starting at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 12.

Erie has 13 remaining picks ahead for day two of the 2025 Priority Selection Draft (4th, 4th [from WSR], 5th, 5th [from BAR], 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th). Draft Picks are subject to change leading up to the day of the Draft.

Keep up with all the Otters picks and results on OttersHockey.com or across the Otters' social media. For all results of the 2025 Priority Selection, please head to OntarioHockeyLeague.com.

