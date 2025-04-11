13th Overall Pick Hanrahan Headlines Spirit Draftees on First Day of 2025 OHL Priority Selection

April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit selected three players through three rounds of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore on Friday night. Left shot center Ryan Hanrahan of the Mississauga Reps U16 AAA team was Saginaw's first selection at 13th overall. 6'6" defenseman Drew Roscoe followed him at 40th overall, and lastly defenseman Levi Harpur at 52nd, both from the Shattuck St. Mary's School.

First Round, 13th Overall: Ryan Hanrahan (C)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 150

DOB: 11/10/09

Hometown: Concord, ON

2024-2025 Team: Mississauga Reps U16 AAA

The Spirit selected Mississauga Reps center Ryan Hanrahan with their first-round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. A left-handed shooter, Hanrahan finished his final year of minor hockey with 15G-21A--36P in 36 games.

"Ryan's a guy we identified early," said head scout Greg Hammell. "Going back to the Titans tournament, he blew us away. We spent a lot of time with him and with his family. The sky is the limit for Ryan, if we put him in the right system and the right environment, we think we can get a lot out of him."

"He's a kid that skates incredibly well," said director of player development Jordan Selinger. "Offensive creativity, the way he thinks the game, the way he protects pucks - a lot of the things that we like to teach our guys to do, he just does naturally."

"I'm honoured to be picked by such a great organization," said Hanrahan. " I'm just super excited to get started with the team."

"He grew from 5'5" to 6'0" in just over a year," said GM Dave Drinkill. "We think he's going to get up to be about a 6'2" or 6'3" centerman... he's a very projectable player with a projectable frame, I think he has the potential to be an NHL pick."

Official OHL Scouting Report: "Ryan is an impactful player on his team and the rest of his team has really felt his latest injury. He is the driving force on his team in all aspects of the game on both sides of the puck. He has good quickness, overall speed and edge control that make him hard to handle in all three zones. He competes and plays much bigger than he is and you notice him every time he is on the ice. Ryan is a smart player that plays in every situation for his team and has been relied on all season to create offense for his team."

Second Round, 40th Overall: Drew Roscoe (D)

Height: 6-6

Weight: 177

DOB: 3/5/09

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

2024-2025 Team: Shattuck St. Mary's U15 AAA

The Spirit selected 6'6" right-shot defenseman Drew Roscoe with the 40th overall selection in this year's draft. With the blend of size and speed that teams covet on the back end, Roscoe notched 34 points (6G-28A) in 57 games with the Shattuck St. Mary's 15U team. The St. Louis, MO native also made an appearance with Team Kelly at USA Hockey's Select 15's camp, scoring three goals in four games played.

"I'm completely excited about that pick," said assistant GM Brian Prout. "Not just the size, but you should see the mobility. Everything is heads-up, comfortable with the puck, and shutting down plays... everything we look for in a d-man, he just happens to be 6'6".

"For him to fall into our lap at 40, we couldn't be happier," said GM Dave Drinkill. "He's a guy that we talked about picking in the first round... he's a big-body, skilled defenseman."

"I am honored and thrilled to be a part of the Saginaw Spirit organization," said Roscoe. "My family and I really enjoyed getting to know Dave Drinkill and Brian Prout over the past season and know they work extremely hard to put a championship team on the ice every night. I look forward to proudly wearing the Spirit jersey soon and being a part of the championship tradition in Saginaw."

Official OHL Scouting Report: Drew has really turned a lot of heads as it's hard to find a defenceman that has his size and moves as well as he does. Couple that with his very good skill set and understanding of the game and you can see why he is an intriguing prospect. He is a very good skater that has excellent mobility and overall quickness. He is hard to beat one on one as he uses his long reach and good stick to break up plays, intercept and knock down passes. He moves the puck very well in all three zones and isn't shy about jumping up into the play when the opportunity arises. He is a very smart and heady player that doesn't force the play and makes the simple and effective plays. Drew is a player that has a very high ceiling.

Third Round, 52nd Overall: Levi Harpur (D)

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165

DOB: 10/3/08

Hometown: Tampa, FL

2024-2025 Team: Shattuck St. Mary's U16 AAA

Right-shot defenseman Levi Harpur rounded out Saginaw's selections on Friday night at 52nd overall. From Tampa, FL, the 2008-born Harpur was in his second year of OHL draft eligibility. He enjoyed a career year with the Shattuck St. Mary's U16 program, scoring 11G-33A--44P in 55 games to lead their blue line in scoring.

"Dynamic skater, high hockey IQ, and another player that we believe is going to fit into our style of play," said scout Ethan Range. "He's somebody that we have very high hopes for in terms of his ability to come in right away and be able to make a big impact."

"He defends well with his stick and his feet," said assistant GM Brian Prout. "He can run a powerplay at this level and his utter confidence with the puck is going to translate extremely well into a Chris Lazary-coach team."

"I am absolutely thrilled to be selected by the Saginaw Spirit," said Harpur. "It's an incredible honor to be part of such an outstanding program known for its proven development and impressive history of winning. I am looking forward to contributing to the team's success and growing alongside such talented individuals."

The 2025 OHL Priority Selection resumes on Saturday morning at 9am, beginning with the fourth round of picks. Saginaw will make its final 12 of 15 total selections on Day 2. Follow along in real time with our 2025 Priority Selection HQ. The Priority Selection will also be broadcast live on CHL TV.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.