Spitfires Complete Day One of the OHL Draft
April 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON - The Spitfires and the entire OHL completed the first round of the OHL Draft on Friday evening. The Spitfires held picks 21, 30 and 45 on the first day of action. Here are some details on the Spitfires selections.
Round 1: John McLaughlin (Lambton Jr. Sting)
- Born in Corunna, Ontario, John played up a year for majority of his hockey career and last season with the Lambton Jr. Sting. He played in two games this past season before a season-ending injury. Darrell Woodley said on the CHL Broadcast he could have been a top 10 pick if he continued his projection. He played in one game with the Strathroy Rockets of the GOJHL and had a goal and assist. The Corunna native is excited to be a Spitfire.
"It is great!" McLaughlin started. "It is a real pleasure, and I am super excited, it is a dream come true."
Round 2: Ian Inskip (Mississauga Reps)
Born in L'Orignal, Ontario, Ian played with the Mississauga Reps this past season. He is a physical 6.02 forward who can put up points he played in 33 games and had 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points. Inskip is excited to play a Spitfire brand of hockey.
"It is amazing." Inskip said. "Windsor is a great place to play and a great big strong physical team which I like. I can't ask for a better place to play."
Round 3: Ty Bergeron (Detroit Honeybaked)
Born in Flat Rock, Michigan, Bergeron played with the Detroit Honeybaked U-15 Program. He is a skilled and dynamic forward who can score and set up his teammates. In 67 games played, Ty had 45 goals and 59 assists for 104 points as well as 0 penalty minutes. The Michigan native is excited for his future.
"It feels unreal and unbelievable, it is a great feeling!" said Bergeron.
