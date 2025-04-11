Erie Otters Select Jake Murray with 12th Overall Pick

Erie, Pennsylvania - A First Round selection always means the opportunity to bring a game-changing player onto the roster. With a top-12 pick in the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft, the Erie Otters would look to build on a roster deep with talent for the future.

For the first time since drafting Stephen Harper in 2011, the Erie Otters would hold the 12th overall pick in the Priority Selection. With their first pick in the 2025-edition of the Draft, the Otters would select forward Jake Murray.

"It means everything. It's always fun watching Erie play, and I'm pumped to get started." said Murray, "It means so much to me and my family."

Otters general manager Dave Brown, director of hockey operations Scott Grieve, and the team's scouting staff made the selection official on Friday evening, using the 12th overall pick to select the 16-year-old South Huron, Ontario native.

Murray would be part of the ALLIANCE's Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA program in the 2024-25 season, accumulating 39 points (14G+24A) in 28 games during the regular season. In the 2025 OHL Cup, the Lakers would advance to the quarterfinals, and Murray would skate in five games with three points (2G+1A) added during the handful of games played.

"Jake is a big, strong, powerful centerman. He is a leader and plays with a ton of passion. Jake drives the net hard and thrives in dirty areas." said Grieve, "Jake is hard to play against and wears his heart on his sleeve. We are thrilled to welcome Jake and the Murray family to Erie and look forward to seeing him in an Otters uniform."

Jake Murray is the third player in Otters team history to be drafted 12th overall, following in the footsteps of Stephen Harper (2011) and legendary captain Brad Boyes (1998). As it currently stands, Jake will join fellow first round draftees Tyler Challenger (2024), Matthew Schaefer (2023), Gabriel Frasca and Malcolm Spence (2022), and Carey Terrance (2021) on a roster loaded with high-end talent.

"Erie fans can expect big things from me. I'm a player who likes to lead on and off the ice with actions and examples." said Murray, "I like to play hard and physical."

The 2024-25 Erie Otters became the first Erie team in eight years to win a playoff series, downing the #4 seed reigning Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit 4-1, and currently in the midst of an intense second round series with rival London. Erie will look to build upon a top-five finish in the OHL's Western Conference at the conclusion of 2024-25, and battle to be qualified as one of the OHL's top teams in the 2025-26 season with the addition of Jake Murray.

The Erie Otters organization is thrilled to welcome Jake to the Flagship City, and see what the dynamic forward can bring in the Fall.

What They're Saying About Jake Murray:

"Jake is a big center that was a big part of his team's success this season. He is a good skater that has good speed when he gets going. The puck tends to follow him around in the offensive zone and he has good skill and quick hands to capitalize on chances he gets. Jake has the size and skill to be an effective player." - OHL Central Scouting

"Jake Murray is already built for the OHL. He is a big body power forward who has great offensive skill. He has a great shot and produced great offense for the Huron=Perth Lakers this season. He was the Captain of the team and always seemed to be working hard with a high level of compete. In addition to his offensive abilities he is responsible at both ends of the rink and really does play a 200-foot game." - OHLProspects.com

"Jake Murray is a skilled, tall forward with strong playmaking abilities and a notable physical presence." - The Scouting News

" I noted [Jake Murray] disrupting opponents' breakout attempts, applying pressure on the forecheck, and forcing turnovers deep in the offensive zone. After securing loose pucks down low, Jake was effective at protecting pucks from defenders, working off the boards, and making things happen in these small area sequences...Does the little things to win possession and spark scoring chances. Murray found the back of the net many times in my views, all under the theme of hands in tight and capitalizing on net front chances, showcasing a finishing touch when the moment struck." - PuckPreps.com

"A big two-way power center, Jake Murray recently captained the Huron-Perth Lakers to a Silver Stick title in Whitby." - Darrell Woodley, OHL Central Scouting

