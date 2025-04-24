Beauchesne and Katzin Help Lead Canada to First Win at U18 World Championship

April 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship got underway in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday as Team Canada opened the tournament with a convincing 9-2 win over Slovakia with the help of Storm's Quinn Beauchesne and Lev Katzin.

Katzin registered a goal and an assist in the first period, helping Team Canada to post 4 goals in 5 minutes of play. Beauchesne's third-period blast from the top of the circle made it a 7-2 game.

Canada will also play Latvia, Finland, and Norway in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 3. TSN and RDS, Hockey Canada's official broadcast partners, will broadcast 16 and 10 tournament games, respectively. TSN will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games, while RDS will broadcast all Team Canada preliminary-round games, two quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the medal games.

