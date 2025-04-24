Knights' Sam Dickinson Wins Max Kaminsky Trophy as OHL Defenceman of the Year

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson of the London Knights is the 2024-25 recipient of the Max Kaminsky Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Defenceman of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

Dickinson established a new London Knights single season record for points by a defenceman with 91, including 29 goals and 62 assists along with a league-leading plus/minus rating of plus-64 over 55 games. His 12 power play goals, eight shorthanded points and 245 shots on goal led OHL defencemen.

"It's such an honour to win this award and to think of all the incredible players to win before me," said Dickinson. "My family, teammates, coaches and the entire London Knights organization are the first people I'd like to thank in helping me achieve such an incredible honour. I'm looking forward to what's next for our team in these playoffs."

Dickinson's season included a pair of hat-tricks and 13 different outings that featured at least three points, headlined by a six-point showing (1-5--6) on Nov. 23rd at Saginaw. He represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

"We knew at 16 that Sam was going to be a special player," said Knights Vice President and General Manager Mark Hunter. "He has high-end talent and can make plays at both ends of the ice. He is very deserving of this award and we are very proud of what he has accomplished as a London Knight."

An 18-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Dickinson joined the Knights after originally being chosen by the Niagara IceDogs with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The 6-foot-3, 210Ib. defender has amassed 56 goals, 128 assists and 184 points over 185 career regular season games on the Knights blueline, accompanied by a plus-126 rating. Accolades have included being named to the OHL's second all-star team, the league's first all-rookie team as well as winning gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He was selected 11th overall by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Dickinson is the latest in a list of Knights to have won the Max Kaminsky Trophy that includes Evan Bouchard (2019), Danny Syvret (2005), John Erskine (2000), Bob Halkidis (1985), teammates Brad Marsh and Rob Ramage (1978) and Rick Green (1976).

The Max Kaminsky Trophy is awarded each year to the Most Outstanding Defenceman as selected by OHL General Managers. All 20 clubs submitted a nominee but were not permitted to vote for their own player.

The award is named in recognition of Max Kaminsky, who enjoyed a 10-year professional playing career that included four years in the NHL with Ottawa, Boston and Montreal. After he retired from playing, Kaminsky enjoyed a 15-year coaching career that was capped by winning the Memorial Cup with the St. Catharines Teepees in 1960.

Dickinson led the way in the award voting process followed by Zayne Parekh of the Saginaw Spirit, who claimed the honour in 2023-24. Pavel Mintyukov (Ottawa, 2022-23) and Nathan Staios (Hamilton, 2021-22) are other recent recipients.

Dickinson will be formally recognized as the OHL Defenceman of the Year at the OHL Awards Ceremony to be held at The Hockey Hall of Fame in June.

