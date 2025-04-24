Generals Return to Eastern Conference Finals to Take on Colts

April 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have returned to the OHL Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight time, taking on the Barrie Colts.

It is a rematch of last season's first-round matchup, but things are not exactly the same as the 1 vs 8 battle we saw last year. In this season's playoff matchup, the Barrie Colts enter with home ice advantage. They finished the regular season in second place, winning their division but finishing tied on points with the Generals.

Oshawa enters the Conference Finals off the back of taking down the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Brantford Bulldogs. After falling behind 0-2, the Gens stormed back, winning four straight, punching their ticket back to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Barrie comes into the series having taken down the Kingston Frontenacs in a back-and-forth seven-game series that saw the Colts prevail.

The Generals and Colts faced off four times in the regular season, and it was Barrie taking the season series 3-1.

In their first meeting, the teams traded goals until the Colts were able to string a couple together, as the Gens were unable to mount the comeback, falling 4-3.

Much like the previous game, the two teams went back and forth as they entered the third at three. After the Colts grabbed a lead, it was Luca Marrelli tying it back up, however, Barrie would strike again and add an empty netter, taking the second one 6-4.

The third meeting was a game that saw a pair of lead changes, ultimately ending with the Barrie Colts coming out on the winning end, snagging a 7-4 victory.

In the lone meeting post trade deadline, Oshawa was able to get a win as it was Oshawa's own Luke Torrance finding the back of the net in overtime, sending the Oshawa fans home happy.

So far in the playoffs, it has been the new guys on both sides leading the way offensively, with Colby Barlow sitting atop the Generals' points chart and Dalyn Wakely having the most for the Colts.

The whole thing kicks off in Barrie on Friday, April 25th. The Generals return home for Game 3, and we need you, GensNation, to go All On Red and join us for the Eastern Conference Finals!

