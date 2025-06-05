Kitchener Rangers Announce Signing of Adam Valentini

June 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that forward, Adam Valentini has committed to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

"We are very excited to welcome Adam and the Valentini family to the Rangers," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "Adam is coming off a very good season in the USHL. With his skill, hockey sense and offensive creativity we expect him to make an immediate impact with our team. He has always been a top tier player in his age group and when his rights became available last summer, we knew we had to do our best to acquire him and try to get him to Kitchener. We look forward to seeing Adam in a Ranger uniform this season."

Nine months ago, to the day, the Kitchener Rangers acquired the rights to Adam Valentini in a trade with the Brampton Steelheads on September 5th, 2024 (Full trade details here). Valentini was Brampton's first-round pick, 13th  overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The 5-foot-11, left-shot forward played for the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA club in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) where he put up 52 goals and 82 assists for 134 points in only 57 games played.

This past season, the Toronto area native laced up for the Chicago Steel in the USHL appearing in 58 games totalling 39 points (17G, 22A). He was also a member of Canada White at the U17 World Hockey Championships where he recorded nine points (4G, 5A) in five games.

"It's an honour to play for a first-class organization like the Kitchener Rangers who are committed to excellence," shared Adam Valentini. "They've built a really strong team and culture with top rated coaches that share my vision, which made my decision an easy one. I can't wait to be a part of it and help bring a Memorial Cup back to this City. I am Thrilled to start the season as a Ranger"

Adam represents a massive addition to an already strong forward group. He will report to training camp with the team this August and will wear number 92.







