Mercer's Mission Raisers over $17,000 in Support of SickKids Hospital

May 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers and Mercer Family are beyond excited to announce that the Mercer's Missions Campaign has raised over $17,000 in support of the Neurosurgery Department and departments in need at The SickKids Hospital.

"I would like to thank the Kitchener Rangers organization for allowing me the opportunity to fundraise for an organization so close to me and my family. The support my family and I received through Mercer's Mission was amazing and very much appreciated," said Cameron.

"This was an important initiative for me and I'm so thankful for the support of the Rangers organization, R-Town, my teammates, friends, and family. Giving back to SickKids was something I've always wanted to do since they saved my brother, Nathan's life. I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to do so in my brother's honour, with the support of the best fans and organization in junior hockey. With not a lot of time R-town showed up like they always do and crushed our original goal of fundraising $3000. My family and I would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support."

With contributions from the community of Kitchener, those who supported our merchandise auction, along with two Ranger teammates donating proceeds from their overtime game-winning goals in the playoffs, we were able to surpass our goal by almost $15,000.

The Kitchener Rangers organization and Rangers Reach - our community partner, join Cameron in sharing our appreciation for your great support. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Meghna Nambiar from the SickKids Foundation who helped make this possible.

The most important person we would like to thank is Nathan Mercer. The resilience and fight he showed as a young boy is truly inspiring, and we are grateful we had the opportunity to share his story.







