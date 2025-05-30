Ellsworth and Katzin Named to OHL All-Rookie Teams

May 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Ontario Hockey League today announced the first, second, and third all-star team selections, in addition to the first and second all-rookie team designations for the 2024-25 season. OHL all-star and all-rookie teams were selected by the OHL's General Managers, with voting conducted in two stages, beginning with a Conference ballot followed by a final ballot that integrated the top selections from both the Eastern and Western Conference results.

Forward Lev Katzin and goaltender Colin Ellsworth have been named to the First All-Rookie Team and Second All-Rookie Team respectively.

Ellsworth was a 3rd-round, 59th-overall selection by the Guelph Storm in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. In his rookie season with the Storm, the 6'1, 186-pound netminder had a 4.08 goals against average and a 0.869 save percentage through 27 games played. Ellsworth was part of Team Canada Red at the 2024 U17 World Challenge.

Katzin was a 5th-round, 94th-overall selection by the Storm in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He joined the Storm in December 2024, after spending parts of two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. In just 44 career games with the team, he has registered 48 points (16 g, 32 a) and has been named OHL Rookie of the Month (December 2024), adding OHL Rookie for the Week twice. The Penn State University commit was a member of the gold medal-winning Team Canada White at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge, where he notched 2 goals and 1 assist in 8 games, and the 2025 U18 Worlds where he wpicked up 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) through 7 games.

