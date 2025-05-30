OHL Announces 2024-25 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams

May 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the first, second and third all-star team selections, in addition to the first and second all-rookie team designations for the 2024-25 season.

OHL all-star and all-rookie teams were selected by the OHL's General Managers, with voting conducted in two stages beginning with a Conference ballot followed by a final ballot that integrated the top selections from both the Eastern and Western Conferences. Skaters were required to play at least 25 regular season games to be eligible for the voting.

A total of 13 of the league's 20 member teams are represented on this year's all-star and all-rookie team selections, with the OHL champion London Knights fielding a league-leading seven for the second straight year. The Eastern Conference champion Oshawa Generals trail with five players included while the Saginaw Spirit and Windsor Spitfires each feature four.

2024-25 OHL All-Star Teams:

Representatives with major positional awards in brackets are default first team members, all other designations are determined by votes cast by OHL General Managers

First All-Star Team:

Centre - Michael Misa (Saginaw) (Most Outstanding Player) - voted first all-rookie team in 2022-23

Left Wing - Liam Greentree (Windsor) - voted third all-star team in 2023-24, first all-rookie team in 2022-23

Right Wing - Nick Lardis (Brantford)

Defence - Sam Dickinson (London) (Defenceman of the Year) - voted second all-star team in 2023-24, first all-rookie team in 2022-23

Defence - Zayne Parekh (Saginaw) - voted first all-star team in 2023-24, first all-rookie team in 2022-23

Goaltender - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener) (Goaltender of the Year)

Coach - Jussi Ahokas (Kitchener) (Coach of the Year)

Second All-Star Team:

Centre - Ilya Protas (Windsor)

Left Wing - Denver Barkey (London) - voted second all-star team in 2023-24

Right Wing - Easton Cowan (London) - voted first all-star team in 2023-24, second all-rookie team in 2022-23

Defence - Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie)

Defence - Oliver Bonk (London) - voted first all-star team in 2023-24, second all-rookie team in 2022-23

Goaltender - Carter George (Owen Sound) - voted third all-star team and first all-rookie team in 2023-24

Coach - Dale Hunter (London) - ninth time being voted to an OHL all-star team

Third All-Star Team:

Centre - Calum Ritchie (Oshawa) - voted second all-star team in 2023-24, first all-rookie team in 2021-22

Left Wing - Jacob Battaglia (Kingston)

Right Wing - Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa) - voted second all-rookie team in 2022-23

Defence - Luca Marrelli (Oshawa)

Defence - Ben Danford (Oshawa)

Goaltender - Austin Elliott (London)

Coach - Jay McKee (Brantford) - voted third all-star team in 2021-22

2024-25 OHL All-Rookie Teams:

First All-Rookie Team:

Centre - Lev Katzin (Guelph)

Left Wing - Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound) (Rookie of the Year)

Right Wing - Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw)

Defence - Chase Reid (Sault Ste. Marie)

Defence - Kohyn Eshkawkogan (Ottawa)

Goaltender - Aleksei Medvedev (London)

Second All-Rookie Team:

Centre - Beckham Edwards (Sarnia)

Left Wing - Ethan Belchetz (Windsor)

Right Wing - Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw)

Defence - Carter Hicks (Windsor)

Defence - Simon Wang (Oshawa)

Goaltender - Colin Ellsworth (Guelph)

Historical results of note:

The London Knights match the franchise record of seven players voted to all-star/all-rookie teams established in 2023-24, leading all OHL clubs

The Kitchener Rangers have multiple first all-star team members (Parsons, Ahokas) for the first time since 2007-08 (Justin Azevedo, Matt Halischuk)

The Saginaw Spirit have multiple first all-star team members (Misa, Parekh) for the first time since 2011-12 (Brandon Saad, Greg Gilbert)

Saginaw Spirit defenceman Zayne Parekh is the first blueliner to be voted to back-to-back first all-star teams since 2019 (London's Evan Bouchard)

Windsor Spitfires centreman Ilya Protas is the first Belarusian player voted to an OHL all-star team since 2006-07 (London's Sergei Kostitsyn)

Ottawa 67's defenceman Kohyn Eshkawkogan is the first 67's blueliner to be voted to a first all-rookie team since 1998-99 (Luke Sellars)

Sarnia Sting centreman Beckham Edwards is the first Sting player voted to an all-rookie team since 2018-19 (Jacob Perreault)

London Knights goaltender Aleksei Medvedev gives the Knights a netminder voted to the first all-rookie team in three of the past five seasons (Zach Bowen, 2022-23, Brett Brochu, 2019-20)

Guelph Storm netminder Colin Ellsworth is the first Storm goaltender voted to an all-rookie team since 2013-14 (Matthew Mancina)







