Nick Lardis & Jay Mckee Named to 2024-25 OHL All-Star Teams
May 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
The Ontario Hockey League today announced the first, second and third all-star team selections, in addition to the first and second all-rookie team designations for the 2024-25 season. OHL all-star and all-rookie teams were selected by the OHL's General Managers, with voting conducted in two stages beginning with a Conference ballot followed by a final ballot that integrated the top selections from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.
Two Brantford Bulldogs were voted to the All-Star Teams with CHL Leading goal scorer Nick Lardis named First Team Right Wing & Jay McKee named Third Team Head Coach.
2024-25 OHL All-Star Teams:
First All-Star Team:
Right Wing - Nick Lardis (Brantford)
The Chicago Blackhawks prospect had a historic season for the Bulldogs becoming the first player in franchise history to break the 60 & 70 goal plateaus, just the 8th player in OHL history to crack the 70 goal mark and the first since John Tavares did so as a member of the London Knights in the 2006-07 season. On his way to the historic goal total, Lardis also set a single season season record for points by a Bulldog player with 117 points while he and centerman Patrick Thomas became the first pair of Bulldogs teammates to cross 100 points in the same season.
Third All-Star Team:
Coach - Jay McKee (Brantford) - voted third all-star team in 2021-22
The winningest head coach in Brantford Bulldogs history earns another accolade to his list with his 2nd coaching all-star appearance in his four seasons behind the Bulldogs bench. Jay McKee took a team that was forced to play without its entire lineup in any of the 68 regular season games to it's first banner in Brantford as East Division Champions with a 44-19-5-0 record, collecting 93 points to pace the Eastern Conference.
