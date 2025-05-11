Team Blue Edge Team White in High Scoring Rubber Match to Win Series

May 11, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The teams combined for 11 goals in the final game of this three-game mini series. Team Blue edged out Team White by a score of 6-5 with each game being decided by just one goal. Team White led for most of the game and held three separate two goal leads (2-0, 3-1, 5-3), but each time Team Blue stormed back to tie the game. Ian Robinson scored the lone goal in the third period which would stand as the game winner and his second goal of the game. Both teams split the game in half for their goaltenders.

Camp Roster

Scoring Summary

First Period

Blue 0, White 1

1:51 Nathan Hauad (3) - Unassisted

Blue 0, White 2

3:15 Jayson Synnott (1) - Rowan Reynard (1), Evan Headrick (2)

Blue 1, White 2

8:23 Caleb Bourne (1) - Jude Bray (3), Weston Cameron (2)

Blue 1, White 3

9:30 Avry Anstis (2) - Unassisted

Blue 2, White 3

10:03 Ryder Roberson (2) - Alexander Bilecki (1)

Blue 3, White 3

13:59 Markus Harper (2) - Jordan Mayo (1), Evan Nicholson (1)

Second Period

Blue 3, White 4

2:27 Graydon Andonovski (2) - Will Johnson (1), Evan Headrick (3)

Blue 3, White 5

8:13 Avry Anstis (3) - Ryker Young (1)

Blue 4, White 5

10:39 Ian Robinson (1) - Alexander Bilecki (2)

Blue 5, White 5

11:18 Nikita Daryavin (1) - Unassisted

Third Period

Blue 6, White 5 - GWG

11:28 Ian Robinson (2) - Nikita Daryavin (2), Jordan Mayo (2)

Nolan Carriere finished with 10 saves and Joshua Taylor finished with 7 saves for Team Blue, while Luca Smith finished with 17 saves and Mason Hriczov finished with 15 saves for Team White.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2025

Team Blue Edge Team White in High Scoring Rubber Match to Win Series - Kitchener Rangers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.