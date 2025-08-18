Joey Salandra and Team USA Capture Gold at 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Barrie Colts News Release







Barrie Colts third-round draft pick Joey Salandra showcased his exceptional talent on the international stage, contributing significantly to Team USA's gold medal victory at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Held from August 11th to 16th in Brno, Czechia, and Trenčín, Slovakia, the tournament featured elite under-18 players from around the world.

The 17-year-old Darien, Connecticut native has stood out for his compete level, hockey sense, and versatility. Originally listed as the fifteenth forward, Salandra steadily climbed the lineup and quickly began making a significant offensive impact on the international stage.

Known for his scoring ability, Salandra played a key role throughout the tournament. In the semifinal against Canada, he displayed remarkable composure under pressure, scoring in his shootout attempt to secure a 4-3 victory and a spot in the championship game. In the gold medal matchup against Sweden, Team USA emerged victorious with a 5-3 win, claiming their first Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal since 2003.

Selected 50th overall by the Barrie Colts in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Salandra will join the team at Training Camp this August.







