Chris Barlas Released to the Saint John Sea Dogs

Published on August 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have released overage forward Chris Barlas to the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

"Chris has been a valued player and teammate of our organization over the last four seasons," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We are happy that Chris has been provided a new opportunity and wish him well during his overage season in major junior."

Barlas, 20, was selected 12th overall by Ottawa in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. The Ottawa, Ontario native suited up in 220 games over the past four seasons with the Barber Poles, recording 36 goals and 44 assists for 80 points.







