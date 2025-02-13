Spitfires Take Down Sarnia 8-2

WINDSOR, ON. - The Sting were in town for the 2nd last time of this season. Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning down the stretch in the Western Conference. This could be a potential first round matchup as it stands now with Windsor in 2nd and Sarnia in 7th. The Sting lost to the Spitfires just six days ago by a score of 7-2 and were looking to avenge that loss. On Thursday, the Spitfires were able to dominate the Sting and won 8-2.

In the first period, the Spitfires were all over the Sting causing some defensive zone troubles. Just over five minutes into the game, the Spitfires caused a turnover and Protas struck twine with his 36th goal on the season. Over seven minutes later, the Spitfires kept up the pressure and Cristoforo found Morneau who sniped his 19th goal on a great shot. Just 8 seconds later, Garden would find the back of the net for his 4th goal of the season. The Spitfires outshot the Sting 16-5.

In the second period, the offence continued for the Spitfires. Ethan Garden would double down with a great net-front deflection for his 2nd of the game. Just a minute later, Morneau would score his 2nd of the game with a shorthanded goal. Just under seven minutes later, the Sting would score on a powerplay and cut the lead to 5-1. Late in the frame, the Spitfires would strike with a highlight reel goal. Greentree found Protas and he gave the puck back to Greentree who went top-shelf on the backhand. The Spitfires had a commanding 6-1 lead on the scoreboard and a 28-14 lead heading into the third period.

In the third period, the Sting would get another goal after a powerplay expired but that was all they could muster. The Spitfires would add two goals from Greentree and Hicks and win the game 8-2.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow on the road in Saginaw. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

