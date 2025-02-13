OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Peterborough and Ottawa
February 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that the regular season game scheduled for tonight between the host Peterborough Petes and Ottawa 67's has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions in Eastern Ontario.
The game has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Friday, February 14 as the Petes host the 67's at the Peterborough Memorial Centre beginning at 7:05pm.
