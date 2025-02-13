Steelheads Hosting Annual Family Day Game with Limited Edition Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by Smartstop Self Storage

February 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads will once again host their annual Family Day game on February 17, 2025 when they take on the Niagara IceDogs at 2:00 PM. It will be an exciting, divisional battle between two teams fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference.

Fans can look forward to seeing two of the best young offensive talents in the Ontario Hockey League go head-to-head, Porter Martone and Ryan Roobroeck. Martone ranks fifth in scoring with 79 points (27 goals and 52 assists) and Roobroeck ranks ninth in scoring with 73 points (35 goals and 38 assists).

The first 1000 fans that arrive at the CAA Centre for the game will receive an Owen Tippett bobblehead, courtesy of SmartStop Self Storage. There will also be fun entertainment for the whole family including a balloon and face painting artist.

Former assistant captain of the Mississauga Steelheads, Owen Tippett was drafted fourth overall in the 2015 OHL Priority Selection by the Steelheads and played 182 games for the franchise across four seasons, amassing 114 goals and 203 total points. The Peterborough native added 27 points in 33 career playoff games for Mississauga. His 44 goals in 2016-17 is still a team record, helping lead the club to their only Eastern Conference Championship in franchise history.

The Family Day Game is one of the last two Steelheads' Winning Nights. If the Steelheads secure two points against the IceDogs, fans in attendance will receive a complimentary ticket for the game on Wednesday, February 19th, at 7:00 PM, when the Steelheads host the Oshawa Generals.

Fans can also purchase the Slush Puppie Family Four Pack, which includes four tickets, four drinks, four bags of popcorn and two slushies all for just $95 including tax and fees. To purchase tickets click here and on the right-hand side of the screen, under filters, select the label "Family 4-Pack" click "Apply Filters".

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.