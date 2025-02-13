Bulldogs' Ryerson Leenders Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

February 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders of the Brantford Bulldogs is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 2-0-1-0 along with a 1.98 goals-against average, and a .944 save percentage.

Turning aside an impressive 101 shots last week, Leenders made 37 of those stops in a 2-1 win over the Sudbury Wolves on Wednesday to earn first star honours. He returned to the crease on Friday, making 31 saves in a 4-2 win against the Saginaw Spirit. Leenders wrapped up the week on Saturday, turning aside 34 of 37 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Windsor Spitfires.

An 18-year-old from Nanticoke, Ont., Leenders is 19-11-3-0 on the season, with a 3.20 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 33 games played. The former second-round (32nd overall) pick by Mississauga in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection is now in his third OHL season, owning a career mark of 55-43-10-0 with a 3.25 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and three shutouts over 114 regular season games. Leenders was selected in the seventh round (202nd overall) by Buffalo at the 2024 NHL Draft last summer.

Also considered for the award this week, Brampton Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic went 2-0-0-0 including a shutout with a 1.50 goals-against average and .944 save percentage, while Jacob Oster of the Oshawa Generals was also a standout in the crease, going 3-0-0-0 including a shutout, along with a 1.00 goals-against average and .948 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.