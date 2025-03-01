'Greyhounds Guardians' Charity Game Set for Wednesday, March 5th

March 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - The puck will drop on a unique charity hockey game in Sault Ste. Marie to kick-off the month of March.

The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club is excited to announce details of their 'Greyhounds Guardians' Charity game that will take place on Wednesday, March 5th.

Game time is 5:15 PM at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

Featuring players and coaches of the Soo Greyhounds along with typical and ATypical athlete representatives of Sault Ste. Marie Special Olympics Northeastern District, the game will be a full game experience including on-ice officials, PA announcer, DJ and more!

Admission to this special event is by donation - minimum of a toonie ($2) per family.

Proceeds from the game will go to the Hound Power Inc. non-profit group to assist in supporting community initiatives like Greyhounds Guardians in the future.

The 'Greyhounds Guardians' Charity Game will feature two hybrid rosters that will pair Greyhounds and their Special Olympic representatives together on each team.

This is main event of the season between the two organizations and is a culmination of three months (7 practices) that were held between the two groups.

The Greyhounds Guardian program started in December 2024 with the objective of helping teach and expand the skills and understanding of hockey to the participants by the Greyhounds' coaching staff and players.

Participants range in age of 10 to 63 years old.

Members of the community are invited to come out and show their support for the athletes this coming Wednesday Night (March 8th) for the Inaugural 'Greyhounds Guardians' Charity game.

