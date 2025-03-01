Trent Swick Signs Entry-Level Contract with Vegas Golden Knights

March 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Saturday, March 1st that they have signed Trent Swick to a three-year entry-level contract. Swick was drafted in the sixth round (180th) overall by the Knights in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-7 forward is putting together a career year with the Rangers putting up an impressive 26 goals, and 56 points through 54 games. Trent's 26 goals are the most he has scored in a single season. He is also putting together his most efficient scoring season averaging 1.04 points-per-game. In 198 career games to this point, Trent has 64 goals and 79 assists for 131 points.

The St. Catharines, Ontario native was drafted by the Kitchener Rangers in the third round (47th overall) in the 2020 OHL Priority Draft Selection. Trent will soon surpass the 200-game milestone playing all 200 with the Blueshirts.

The three-year, two-way contract is set to begin next season.

