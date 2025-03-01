Josh Avery Named OHL East Division Academic Player of the Month

March 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Academic Players of the Month for February, proudly presented by Hockley Valley Resort.

East Division - Joshua Avery (Brantford Bulldogs)

Brantford Bulldogs forward Joshua Avery is the East Division Academic Player of the Month for February. The 18-year-old from Cavan, Ont., is currently excelling academically at Brantford Collegiate Institute. Cameron has achieved a 90% average in Grade 12 Data Management, a 93% average in Recreation and Healthy Active Living Leadership, and is maintaining excellent grades in Biology, Chemistry and English.

"Josh is carrying a heavy university workload this semester. He is conscientious student and has a great work ethic. He carries this exceptional work ethic onto the ice and into the community," said Bulldogs Academic Advisor Maureen Alfano.

"Josh consistently demonstrates dedication to his studies. He is able to balance his academic excellence with his pursuit of high-level hockey. Josh has strong communication, teamwork, and leadership skills and is an asset to any classroom. Josh drives to be the best at all. he is involved in and has a bright future ahead of him," added one of his classroom teachers, Jessie Vance.

Brantford's third round (54th overall) pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, Avery has appeared in 50 games this season, recording nine goals, 12 assists and 21 points. Over 57 regular season contests with the Bulldogs, the 6-foot-1, 170lb. forward has registered 25 points (10-15-25). NHL Central Scouting listed Avery as the 141st-ranked North American skater eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft in their midterm report. Avery represented the Eastern Conference in last month's Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game.

