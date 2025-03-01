Petes Call up Three Affiliate Players for Weekend Road Trip

March 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has called up affiliate players Calum Hartnell, Kaiden Thatcher, and Dylan Turcotte for the upcoming road trip against Brantford and Erie.

"With some suspensions and injuries to our team this weekend, we've called up Calum, Kaiden, and Dylan to the Peterborough Petes," noted Oke. "We've been monitoring all three players very closely this year and they have all had strong seasons with their respective teams. We expect that Calum, Kaiden, and Dylan will see action over the weekend and are excited to see them on the ice."

Hartnell, a defenceman from Nepean, ON, was selected by the Petes in the 10th round, 193rd overall, of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He played 48 games in the CCHL for the Carleton Place Canadians this season, scoring three goals and adding 16 assists for 19 points. Last season, Hartnell played for the Philadelphia Flyers Elite 16U, scoring six goals and picking up eight assists for 14 points in 18 games. He will wear number four with the Petes this weekend.

Thatcher, a 6'3", 205 lbs, defenceman from Bethany, ON, was selected by the Petes in the 15th round, 293rd overall, of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. This season, he featured in 49 games for the Haliburton County Huskies of the OJHL, scoring two goals and adding 17 assists for 19 points. Last year, Thatcher played in 32 games for the Central Ontario Wolves U18's, picking up nine assists. He will wear number 25 with the Petes this weekend.

Turcotte, a native of Orleans, ON, was originally selected by the Petes in the 1st round, third overall, of the 2024 OHL U18 Priority Selection. In 27 games with the Ottawa Jr. Canadians of the EOJHL this season, he scored 28 goals and added 33 assists for 61 points, putting him sixth in league scoring and first in points per game with 2.26. Turcotte also featured in 15 games for the Nepean Raiders of the CCHL, scoring five goals and picking up four assists for nine points. He will wear number 21 with the Petes this weekend.

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, March 1, when they travel to Brantford to take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Brantford Civic Centre. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

