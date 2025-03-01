Frontenacs Take on the Colts in Massive Matchup

March 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







There's no rest for the wicked, as the Kingston Frontenacs head to Barrie tonight for the final regular season matchup between these two teams. Fresh off a big win over the Windsor Spitfires last night, the attention must quickly turn to a bitter rival. The race for first in the Eastern Conference is on and it's shaping up to be a tight sprint to the finish with just three points separating the top four teams in the east.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs trail the season series 1-2 against the Colts

Kingston has won 4 of their last 5, while Barrie has won 3 in a row.

Keep the Wins Coming against the East

It's a battle between two of the very best that the Eastern Conference has to offer in the Frontenacs and Colts. As mentioned, the Colts hold the lead in the season series having two out of three games so far this season, with those wins being two of the best games of the season and ended in one goal games. The Frontenacs win was a high-scoring 6-4 affair, but the Colts were missing some key pieces from their lineup.

The story between these teams remains the same that it has all season; the high-powered offence of the Frontenacs against the high-end defense of the Colts. Kingston has scored a staggering 246 goals up to this point, while the Colts have allowed only 181, the third fewest in the OHL. Something has to give in the battle of the titans later on tonight.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Joey Willis (#14)

Returning to the Frontenacs' lineup last night, Joey Willis had two assists in a third star performance. The Nashville Predators draft choice was dearly missed from the lineup as he helps spread out the offence but last night reminded everyone of what he brings to the team. Keep an eye out for Joey Freakin' Willis to keep it rolling tonight as there's nobody happier and more excited about his return than he is.

Barrie - Owen Van Steensel (#16)

The overage forward has been a great addition for the Colts this season after coming over from the North Bay Battalion in a trade just before the trade deadline. Reunited with his Battalion linemates Dalyn Wakely and Anthony Romani in Barrie, it's a dangerous line with great chemistry that can strike at any time. Van Steensel is coming off a two point night against Saginaw on Thursday night.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Wednesday, March 12th @ 7PM - vs Ottawa 67's

