Game Day, Game 59, Firebirds at Otters - 7 p.m.

March 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 59 - Firebirds at Otters

Erie Insurance Arena

Erie, Pennsylvania

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Jimmy Lombardi hat a hat trick and Nathan Day made 36 saves on 39 shots as the Firebirds beat the Guelph Storm, 5-3 on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre. Flint's win was its fourth in a row.

THE PLAYOFF PICTURE: Flint enters Saturday night's game sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference with 10 games remaining in the regular season. The Firebirds trail the fifth-place Erie Otters by five points. They are six points up on the seventh-place Soo Greyhounds, seven points ahead of the eighth-place Sarnia Sting and eight points clear of the ninth place Owen Sound Attack

Flint has two games remaining against Sarnia, one game against Erie, one with Owen Sound and one against the Soo.

GO-TO GUY: Nathan Day stopped 36 of the 39 shots he faced in Friday's 5-3 win over Guelph. Day has started each of Flint's last 10 games and has gone 6-4-0-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Edmonton Oilers prospect leads the league in both games played (52) and minutes played (2,982).

HATS OFF: Jimmy Lombardi recorded a hat trick on Friday night in Guelph, the first hat trick of his OHL career. His goals were numbers nine, 10 and 11 on his season. Lombardi had scored two goals once before, on October 13 against the Sarnia Sting. He became the second Firebird to score a hat trick this season, joining Sam McCue, who had one during a 5-1 win in Windsor on January 30.

PITRE HEATING UP: Kaden Pitre had a goal and an assist on Friday in Guelph and became the first Firebird to hit 50 points on the season. He is second on the team in both goals (21) and assists (29. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has six goals and 11 assists in his last 10 games.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds are in Erie for the second time this week. Flint beat the Otters, 2-1 in a shootout on Monday night at the Erie Insurance Arena...the Birds have won four consecutive games. It's their second-longest winning streak of the season...the Firebirds have won each of the last three times they entered the third period trailing.

UP NEXT: Flint returns home to the Dort Financial Center for three games in four days next week. It begins on Wednesday with the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

