Barrie Doubles-up on Frontenacs

March 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts kicked off the month of March with a battle against the Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday. This tilt marked the fourth and final matchup between these two squads, and the most pivotal considering the tight battle atop the eastern conference. With just three points separating the top four teams in the east, a foursome that included both Barrie and Kingston, this game would prove crucial to playoff seeding down the stretch. The Colts sought to extend their win streak to four games but would have to beat a hot Frontenacs team that had won four of their last five. Sam Hillebrandt presided over the crease for Barrie in this one, his first back-to-back starts since January 11th and 16th.

It was an evenly matched bout for the first half of the opening frame, it wasn't until the six-minute mark that anyone found the back of the net. The opening goal was Owen Van Steensels, jamming the puck in for his 18th of the season and his fifth as a Colt. Kingston swiftly scored a goal of their own just two minutes following Barrie's tally, knotting it up at one goal apiece. The two goals would be the extent of the scoring in the first period, Kingston paced Barrie in shots 15-11 as the game headed for its first intermission.

Like the first, the second period was fairly uneventful through 13 minutes of play. Kashawn Aitcheson scored the period's first goal on the powerplay, giving Barrie the 2-1 lead. 'Kash' is up to 22 goals on the season, now just one shy of tying the Colts franchise record for most goals by a defenceman in a single season. Anthony Romani scored a beautiful goal two minutes after Aitchesons, stripping the defender of the puck before undressing the Kingston goaltender. Romani's 13th of the season extended the Colts lead to 3-1. Kingston crammed one more goal into the middle frame, however, scoring with a little over a minute remaining to cut the Barrie lead in half. Through 40 Barrie led on the scoreboard 3-2, while the Frontenacs continued to lead in the shot battle 32-23.

Kingston flipped the script in the third, this time getting on the board early and before the Colts. The goal came at 5:22 elapsed in the final frame and knotted it up at three goals apiece. The game then saw a scoreless 10-minute stretch, before Riley Patterson scored a shorthanded goal to give his Colts the 4-3 lead. Barrie would ultimately score three straight unanswered goals to close out the game and seal a critical 6-3 victory. The fifth and sixth goals were authored by Bode Stewart and Cole Beaudoin respectively.

Despite being heavily outshot 44-33, the Colts found a way to fend off the Frontenacs. Barrie continues their streaky nature of play, winning their fourth straight here after previously losing five in a row. They now depart on a two-week road trip that begins on Thursday in Saginaw, their next home appearance won't come until March 15th against the Sarnia Sting.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.