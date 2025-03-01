Rangers Fall 3-2 in Shootout, But Become Second Team to Reach 90-Point Mark
March 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Owen Sound, ON - The Rangers pick up a point and bring their season total to 90, becoming the second team to reach that total this season. With a goal in the game, Christian Humphreys has accumulated seven point in his last three games. Rangers first round draft choice from a season ago, Evan Headrick got on the board for his third of the season.
Evan Headrick opened the scoring with the lone first period goal. Christian Humphreys doubled the Ranger lead early in the second period before Masen Wray got the Attack on the board with a short-handed goal. Max Bleicher got the equalizer at the 8:44 mark of the third period. With nothing doing in the overtime frame, the game required a shootout. Both Attack players found the back of the net while both Ranger attempts were turned aside.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, OS 0
13:00 Evan Headrick (3) - Andrew Vermeulen, Carson Campbell
2nd Period
KIT 2, OS 0
4:42 Christian Humphreys (8) - Matthew Andonovski, Carson Campbell
KIT 2, OS 1 - SHG
17:38 Mason Wray (9) - Alec Leonard, Carter George
3rd Period
KIT 2, OS 2
8:44 Max Bleicher (2) - Elliot Arnett, Declan Waddick
Shootout:
KIT: Trent Swick - Miss
OS: Landen Hookey - Goal
KIT: Tanner Lam - Miss
OS: Declan Waddick - Goal
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Carter George (50 Saves)
Second Star: Declan Waddick (A, SO Goal)
Third Star: Carson Campbell (2A)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 52 - OS 27
Power play: KIT 0/4 - OS 0/1
FO%: KIT 40% - OS 60%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Carter George (OS) - 50/52 Saves, Two Goals Against
L: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 25/27 Saves, Two Goals Against
UP NEXT:
The Rangers will resume game action on Friday, March 7th, against the Windsor Spitfires for the start of a three-game homestand and the club's International Women's Day Game. The Blueshirts will then wrap up the weekend on Sunday against their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm, on Sunday, March 9th. Puck drop against the Spitfires is set for 7:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
