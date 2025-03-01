Monthly Recap - February

March 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







It was a tumultuous month of February for the Barrie Colts, who have remained an incredibly streaky team in the new year. Barrie opened the month with three straight wins, extending the team's point streak to 10 games as they sat atop the Eastern Conference. It was at this juncture that the team's momentum turned on a dime and they embarked on a five-game losing streak, their second-longest skid this season behind their six-game slide that plagued them in the new year.

The mid-month skid began on February 13th when the Colts hosted the London Knights for a battle amongst conference leaders. Barrie succumbed to a strong Knights squad 8-4 and dropped games against North Bay, Kingston, Owen Sound and Kitchener on the 21st of the month.

Looking to avoid a sixth straight defeat, Barrie was handed an ideal matchup at home against the league-worst Peterborough Petes. The Colts struggled to get going early and found themselves down a goal late in the final frame. Kashawn Aitcheson swatted off the flies when he tied it with under four minutes remaining. The 18-year-old blueliner then lifted his squad to their first victory in 13 days with another tally 36 seconds before the final buzzer. Aitcheson singlehandedly dodged overtime and secured a win plus a playoff spot for a reeling Colts squad.

The final four minutes of their duel with the Petes were ultimately a major turning point in Barrie's February, as they would close out the month with three straight wins. Their strong finish helped them reclaim some standing in the conference, they sit in second place and just three points back of the conference-leading Brantford Bulldogs heading into March.

It would be a disservice to discuss the Colts' month of February without emphasizing what a stellar month it was for Aitcheson. The sentiment surrounding the team's month is likely much different if it weren't for the heroics of the NHL Draft-eligible blueliner. Kashawn had six goals and five assists in 10 February games, three of his six goals were overtime winners. Aitcheson is now up to 21 goals and 46 points across 55 contests this season, his 21 goals lead all CHL draft-eligible defencemen. Aitcheson also paces all CHL defenceman in game-winning-goals with six.

When we left off in January, Goaltenders Sam Hillebrandt and Ben Hrebik had been rotating on a game-to-game basis. This approach continued into February with neither netminder getting back-to-back starts until February 22nd when Hrebik started two games in as many days. Ben would get a third-straight nod on the 26th against the Guelph Storm before returning the reigns to Hillebradnt who would close out the month against the Saginaw Spirit. The duo have split starts 31 to 27 through 58 games this year, with Hillebradnt getting the slight edge. Both goalies have been strong when called upon, as a result, Barrie has allowed the third-fewest goals in the league (181).

Riley Patterson continues to lead the team in points with 56, he is the only Barrie Colt in the top 50 OHL scorers. Barrie's depth has become their identity as they continue to derive offence from up and down the lineup. The Colts will get some of their depth back from injury in the coming days with Jaiden Newton returning to the team for their dance with Kingston on March 1st. They will be without Dalyn Wakely for two more games, however, as he serves the back half of a four-game suspension he received for an illegal hit on the 22nd against Peterborough.

Multiple Colts hit milestones in February, Grayson Tiller played his 200th OHL game on the 20th against the Attack, and Anthony Romani notched his 100th OHL goal versus the Storm on the 26th. Additionally, the Colts retired former left winger Kyle Clifford's jersey before their final game of the month. Clifford played three seasons in Barrie from 2007 to 2010 before becoming a two-time Stanley Cup champion as a member of the Los Angeles Kings. Kyle's number #13 now hangs in the rafters of Sadlon Arena alongside Bryan Little's number #10.

With just a month to go before the postseason, March will prove pivotal in deciding playoff seeding with the top four teams in the east sitting within a point of each other. The race between Brantford (79 points), Barrie (76 points), Oshawa (77 points) and Kingston (78 points) is likely to come down to the wire and will make for some intriguing storylines here in the home stretch of the 2024-25 regular season.

