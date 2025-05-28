UA & Bauer Named CHL's Official Outfitting & Equipment Partners

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) alongside its Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - is proud to announce two significant multi-year partnerships that will shape the future of its on-ice performance and fan experience.

Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Under Armour will become the exclusive jersey and socks and exclusive training footwear and apparel partner of the CHL, its Member Leagues, and 61 Clubs, while Bauer will serve as the official equipment supplier. These landmark agreements are set to run through the 2030-31 season, reinforcing the ongoing commitment of the CHL and its Member Leagues to supporting its players and delivering exceptional quality to its fans across the world.

Under Armour Named Exclusive Jersey Supplier

As part of this new partnership, Under Armour becomes the exclusive supplier of game jerseys, practice jerseys, sublimated theme jerseys, and authentic replica jerseys for fans across all CHL Member Leagues. Starting in 2025-26, players in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL will hit the ice in elite-level, Under Armour-branded pro-authentic jerseys and socks for every team-controlled game, event, practice, and camp. The partnership also includes exclusive access to Under Armour's cutting-edge training apparel and footwear.

"This partnership delivers not only enhanced gear for our athletes and clubs from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL, but also innovative merchandise for all of our fans across the CHL," stated Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "We are excited to see the CHL's future take the ice in Under Armour uniforms. These jerseys represent more than just a new look - they reflect a shared commitment to performance, innovation, and style. With Under Armour, we're equipping our players with elite-level apparel designed to meet the demands of today's game, while also giving fans new ways to connect with their teams through high-quality, authentic merchandise. It's a significant step forward for the CHL, its Member Leagues, and our 61 Clubs - benefiting players on the ice and fans in the stands."

"Under Armour is known for our relentless innovation in performance products, and we're excited to outfit CHL athletes," said Craig Cummings, Vice-President of Team Division at Under Armour. "From training to competition and recovery, we're committed to providing the performance solutions these athletes need to compete at their highest potential."

Under Armour will also play a key role in supporting major CHL events, including the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, underscoring the brand's deep commitment to player development and fan engagement. For the 2025 edition of this premier cross-border showcase, Under Armour will produce and supply custom-designed jerseys for Team CHL - offering players a bold, one-of-a-kind look that matches the intensity of the competition. These exclusive uniforms will capture the spirit of the event while upholding the high-performance standards synonymous with Under Armour products. They will be produced by Momentec, the manufacturer of Under Armour licensed uniforms.

Bauer Named Official Equipment Supplier of the CHL

Beginning in the 2025-26 season, Bauer will proudly become the official equipment supplier of the CHL, helping power the next generation of stars with the game's most innovative gear. From sticks to helmets, gloves, and under protective gear, CHL players will take the ice with Bauer's most advanced equipment, trusted by the best and built for ultimate performance and protection.

This exclusive partnership reflects a shared commitment to safety, innovation, and excellence at every level of the game. Athletes will also continue to have access to Bauer skates, goal equipment, and team apparel - ensuring players have access to the tools they need to compete at the highest level.

"From grassroots hockey to the world's biggest stages, Bauer has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation, safety, and performance - values that align perfectly with our mission to foster excellence both on and off the ice," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "A long-standing champion of player development at all levels, Bauer shares our unwavering commitment to the growth and long-term success of our players from across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. This new partnership ensures that players in the CHL will benefit from top-tier protective gear as they continue to grow into the leaders and stars of tomorrow."

"We're looking forward to our new partnership with the CHL and providing our most innovative equipment to its athletes through our industry-leading Elite Athlete Services team," said Mary-Kay Messier, Chief Marketing Officer, Bauer Hockey. "As important, together with the CHL, we are committed to advancing our shared values. It's more important than ever to demonstrate the important role the CHL plays not only in showcasing some of the game's top prospects on the ice, but also in developing leaders off the ice. Hockey creates lifelong friendships, instills the importance of playing as a team, and builds character, and through its scholarships, career counseling, and other programs, our partnership can help elevate and amplify these important leadership facets outside the arena."

Like Under Armour, Bauer will also support CHL events, including the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, the latter of which is a two-game series that sees the top NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) compete against those from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 Team.

Both partnerships will debut during training camps ahead of the 2025-26 season, with new gear and jerseys hitting the ice for the first time across the WHL, OHL and the QMJHL. Retail availability for fans, including new authentic and tiered replica jerseys, will be announced closer to the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Both partnerships mark a new chapter in CHL history, delivering the highest standards of performance, safety, and style on and off the ice.







