Bulldogs Sign Ohio State Commit Edison Engle

June 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of free agent defenseman & Ohio State commit, Edison Engle to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Engle, the Arlington Heights, IL native and product of the Chicago Reapers AAA program comes to Brantford after a season and a half in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers & Dubuque Fighting Saints. The 6'2" 175lbs left shot rearguard posted 2 goals and 15 assists for 17 points across 54 regular season games in Des Moines & Dubuque before posting 4 assists in 7 playoff games for the Fighting Saints. Engle's two - way proficiency from the blueline helped him earn a pair of opportunities to represent the United States at the international level, dawning the stars & stripes for both the Hlinka- Gretzky Cup & World Junior A Challenge, winning goal at the latter.

Engle is expected to be a sought after defenseman in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

"Edison is an elite two-way defenceman who makes our blue line deeper and more dynamic." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman.

"He's a deceptive player with great speed and skating ability, and we believe he can impact the game in all three zones. We're excited to welcome Edison and his family to the Bulldogs!"







