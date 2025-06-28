San Jose Sharks Make Simon Wang Highest Drafted Chinese Born Player

Oshawa, On. - The San Jose Sharks selected Oshawa Generals defenceman Simon Wang with the 33rd overall selection making him the highest drafted Chinese born player.

Simon joined the Generals part way through the season and solidified the depth of the Oshawa defence. He is a big, smooth skating defenceman listed as 6'6" 210 pounds he has the ability to keep up with anyone while providing stability in his own end.

Wang was a fifth-round pick of the Oshawa Generals in 2023 and had previously committed to the University of Boston to play for the Terriers.

Since joining the Generals Wang has played in 32 regular season games and 21 playoff games, helping Oshawa win their second Bobby Orr Trophy in a row.

