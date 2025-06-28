41 OHL Players Selected at 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA - The Ontario Hockey League is proud to announce that 41 OHL players were selected in the seven rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. It marks the most OHL players chosen at the NHL Draft since 2017.

Of the 93 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players selected in this year's NHL Draft, 41 were from the OHL, 33 from the Western Hockey League (WHL), and 19 from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer was the first overall pick, being selected by the New York Islanders in Friday's first round. He is the first player since Connor McDavid in 2015 to be the first overall pick in both the OHL Priority Selection and NHL Draft. Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa followed close behind, being selected second overall by the San Jose Sharks and becoming the highest-drafted player in Spirit history.

The OHL continued to be recognized throughout the top-10, with Brady Martin of the Soo Greyhounds going fifth overall to the Nashville Predators, Brampton Steelheads captain Porter Martone being selected sixth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers and Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs rounding out the group at eighth overall to the Seattle Kraken.

Finishing off the first round strong, the OHL saw four more selections. Windsor Spitfires centre Jack Nesbitt (12th overall, Philadelphia Flyers), Barrie Colts blueliner Kashawn Aitcheson (17th overall, New York Islanders), Kitchener Rangers defender Cameron Reid (21st overall, Nashville Predators) and the final OHL selection, London Knights defenceman Henry Brzustewicz (31st overall, L.A Kings).

Friday night's nine OHL selections are part of a group of 21 from across the Canadian Hockey League, accounting for 65.6% of all players chosen in the first round.

Saturday morning's second round saw a total of five OHL players chosen, with Oshawa Generals defenceman Simon Wang (33rd overall, San Jose Sharks), Erie Otters winger Malcolm Spence (43rd overall, New York Rangers), London Knights netminder Aleksei Medvedev (47th overall, Vancouver Canucks), Niagara IceDogs forward Ethan Czata (56th overall, Tampa Bay Lightning), and Brampton Steelheads goaltender Jack Ivankovic (58th overall, Nashville Predators) all hearing their names called.

Seventeen of the OHL's 20 member clubs had a player selected in 2025, led by the Brampton Steelheads, Kitchener Rangers and Soo Greyhounds, all with four players chosen. The London Knights, Guelph Storm and Owen Sound Attack trailed closely with three players chosen. The Barrie Colts, Brantford Bulldogs, Erie Otters, Flint Firebirds, Kingston Frontenacs, North Bay Battalion, Oshawa Generals and Saginaw Spirit had two respectively.

The London Knights maintained their record streak of players chosen annually since 1969, while the Ottawa 67's extended their streak to 23 years, the Soo Greyhounds pushed theirs to 19, and the Saginaw Spirit extended their run to 18 consecutive drafts.

By position, a total of 27 OHL forwards were selected, as well as 11 defencemen and three goaltenders.

Twenty-three of the NHL's 32 teams added at least one OHL player, with the Toronto Maple Leafs leading the way with four. The New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, L.A Kings and the Pittsburgh Penguins each trailed with three.

Following the 2025 NHL Draft, a total of 2,594 OHL players have been selected since 1969, representing approximately 20% of all players chosen.

OHL Players Selected in the 2025 NHL Draft:

First Round (9 OHL Players):

1. Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters) - New York Islanders

2. Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit) - San Jose Sharks

5. Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds) - Nashville Predators

6. Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads) - Philadelphia Flyers

8. Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs) - Seattle Kraken

12. Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires) - Philadelphia Flyers

17. Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts) - New York Islanders

21. Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers) - Nashville Predators

31. Henry Brzustewicz (London Knights) - Los Angeles Kings

Second Round (5 OHL Players):

33. Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals) - San Jose Sharks

43. Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters) - New York Rangers

47. Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights) - Vancouver Canucks

56. Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs) - Tampa Bay Lightning

58. Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads) - Nashville Predators

Third Round (6 OHL Players):

65. Kieren Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs) - Vancouver Canucks

71. David Bedkowski (Owen Sound Attack) - Buffalo Sabres

72. Noah Read (London Knights) - Anaheim Ducks

74. Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers) - New York Islanders

86. Tyler Hopkins (Kingston Frontenacs) - Toronto Maple Leafs

88. Kristian Epperson (Saginaw Spirit) - Los Angeles Kings

Fourth Round (5 OHL Players):

99. Trenten Bennett (Owen Sound Attack) - New Jersey Devils

105. Travis Hayes (Soo Greyhounds) - Pittsburgh Penguins

107. Parker Holmes (Brantford Bulldogs) - Chicago Blackhawks

121. Lirim Amidovski (North Bay Battalion) - Minnesota Wild

125. Jimmy Lombardi (Flint Firebirds) - Los Angeles Kings

Fifth Round (5 OHL Players):

129. Shemar Moses (North Bay Battalion) - Florida Panthers

148. Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm) - Pittsburgh Penguins

153. Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack) - Toronto Maple Leafs

154. Jordan Charron (Soo Greyhounds) - Pittsburgh Penguins

160. Owen Griffin (Oshawa Generals) - Columbus Blue Jackets

Sixth Round (5 OHL Players):

171. Evan Passmore (Barrie Colts) - New York Rangers

175. Gabriel Chiarot (Brampton Steelheads) - Vancouver Canucks

176. Aidan Lane (Brampton Steelheads) - Calgary Flames

186. Rylan Fellinger (Flint Firebirds) - Toronto Maple Leafs

189. Andrew MacNiel (Kitchener Rangers) - Montreal Canadiens

Seventh Round (6 OHL Players):

212. Grant Spada (Guelph Storm) - Tampa Bay Lightning

215. Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds) - Tampa Bay Lightning

217. Matthew Hlacar (Kitchener Rangers) - Toronto Maple Leafs

220. Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit) - Winnipeg Jets

221. Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's) - Carolina Hurricanes

222. Charlie Paquette (Guelph Storm) - Dallas Stars

