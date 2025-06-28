Columbus Blue Jackets Select Owen Griffin

June 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Columbus Blue Jackets selected Oshawa Generals forward Owen Griffin with the 160th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Griffin was selected with the sixth overall selection in the OHL Draft by the Oshawa Generals in 2023 and has played two seasons with the Gens winning back-to-back Bobby Orr Trophies.

This past season Griffin made quite the jump collecting 51 points in 62 games which included 22 goals and 29 assists.

It was the playoffs where he was really able to kick his play into another gear as he collected 29 points including 16 points and 13 assists which was good for the league lead in playoff goals.

The Generals season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.