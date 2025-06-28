90 CHL Players Are Selected at the 2025 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that 90 of its players were selected across seven rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft, held over the past two days at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Representing more than 40% of the 224 total picks, the CHL's total of 90 marked its highest since 2016 and led all development leagues worldwide.

According to the NHL, the CHL's 90 selections surpassed all other junior circuits, including Sweden-Jr. (28), the USHL (27), Russia-Jr. (21), the NTDP-USHL (13), and the NCAA (9). Among the CHL Member Leagues, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) led the way with 38 picks, followed by the Western Hockey League (WHL) with 33, and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with 19.

In total, 46 CHL clubs had at least one player selected in the 2025 NHL Draft. Leading the way were the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) and Soo Greyhounds (OHL), each with four players drafted. Close behind with three selections apiece were the Acadie-Bathurst Titan/Newfoundland Regiment (QMJHL), Guelph Storm (OHL), Saginaw Spirit (OHL), London Knights (OHL), Brampton Steelheads (OHL), as well as the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) and Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL).

30 of the NHL's 32 teams selected at least one CHL player at the 2025 NHL Draft. The Pittsburgh Penguins led the way with eight picks, followed by the Montréal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and Anaheim Ducks with five each. The Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, and Los Angeles Kings each added four CHL players to their organizations.

The first two rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft proved especially strong for CHL prospects, with 30 players selected among the top 64 picks. Leading the way was defenceman Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL), who went first overall to the New York Islanders- becoming the first OHL player taken No. 1 since Connor McDavid in 2015 and just the second Otter to earn that honour. Schaefer was one of 21 CHL players chosen in the first round, marking only the fifth time since 1969- and the first in over a decade- that the CHL reached that total in Round 1. Then, with the first pick of the second round, defenceman Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals / OHL) made history of his own, going 33rd overall to the San Jose Sharks to become the highest-drafted Chinese-born player in NHL history- and just the third ever selected.

Following that, 27 CHL players were selected between the third and fourth rounds, before 24 were taken in both the fifth and sixth rounds, while nine CHL skaters were chosen in the seventh round to cap off the event's two-day run. By position, the 2025 NHL Draft saw a total of 131 forwards selected of which 54 were from the CHL. There were also 69 defencemen chosen including 28 from the CHL, and 24 goaltenders highlighted by eight from the CHL.

In addition to the 90 CHL players selected at the 2025 NHL Draft, seven more draftees have ties to the league. Four players suited up in the CHL during the 2024-25 season: Kierin Dervin (Kingston Frontenacs, OHL / Vancouver Canucks), Trenten Bennett (Owen Sound Attack, OHL / New Jersey Devils), Aidan Lane (Brampton Steelheads, OHL / Calgary Flames), and Aidan Park (Calgary Hitmen, WHL / Edmonton Oilers). Three others- Blake Vanek (Wenatchee Wild, WHL / Ottawa Senators), Max Heise (Prince Albert Raiders, WHL / San Jose Sharks), and Kale Dach (Calgary Hitmen, WHL / Pittsburgh Penguins)- have committed to CHL clubs for the 2025-26 season.

21 of the 22 CHL players who competed in the inaugural 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft- including 16 in the first round on Friday night. Ahead of Day 2 of the Draft, it was announced that the two-game series between the CHL and the U.S. National Under-18 Team will head out to Alberta for its second edition this November, with Game 1 set for November 25 in Calgary, Alberta, and Game 2 on November 26 in Lethbridge, Alberta. The 2025 edition of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge will feature many of the top prospects eligible for the early rounds of the 2026 NHL Draft.

The CHL continues to lead the way in developing NHL talent - of the 1,000+ players who appeared in an NHL game during the 2024-25 season, more than 415 came through the CHL, the highest total of any development league in the world. Following the 2025 NHL Draft, the CHL has seen over 6,100 of its players selected since 1969, representing nearly half of all NHL Draft picks over the past five decades.

90 CHL Players selected in the 2025 NHL Draft

*denotes players who competed in the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada

FIRST ROUND (21)

1. Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL, D)* - New York Islanders

2. Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL, C)* - San Jose Sharks

4. Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL, C)* - Utah Mammoth

5. Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds / OHL, C)* - Nashville Predators

6. Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads / OHL, RW)* - Philadelphia Flyers

8. Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL, C)* - Seattle Kraken

9. Radim Mrtka (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL, D) - Buffalo Sabres

10. Roger McQueen (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL, C) - Anaheim Ducks

11. Ben Kindel (Calgary Hitmen / WHL, C)* - Pittsburgh Penguins

12. Jack Nesbitt (Windsor Spitfires / OHL, C) - Philadelphia Flyers

13. Carter Bear (Everett Silvertips / WHL, LW)* - Detroit Red Wings

14. Jackson Smith (Tri-City Americans / WHL, D)* - Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Braeden Cootes (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL, C)* - Vancouver Canucks

17. Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts / OHL, D)* - New York Islanders

18. Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals / WHL, C)* - Calgary Flames

19. Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL, RW)* - St. Louis Blues

21. Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers / OHL, D)* - Nashville Predators

22. Bill Zonnon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL, C - / played the last three seasons with Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) - Pittsburgh Penguins

27. Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL, LW)* - Washington Capitals

30. Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars / WHL, G)* - San Jose Sharks

31. Henry Brzustewicz (London Knights / OHL, D) - Los Angeles Kings

SECOND ROUND (9)

33. Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals / OHL, D) - San Jose Sharks

36. Blake Fiddler (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL, D)* - Seattle Kraken

39. Peyton Kettles (Swift Current Broncos / WHL, D) - Pittsburgh Penguins

43. Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters / OHL, LW)* - New York Rangers

46. Max Pšenička (Portland Winterhawks / WHL, D) - Utah Mammoth

47. Alexei Medvedev (London Knights / OHL, G) - Vancouver Canucks

56. Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs / OHL, C) - Tampa Bay Lightning

57. Matthew Gard (Red Deer Rebels / WHL, C) - Philadelphia Flyers

58. Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads / OHL, G)* - Nashville Predators

THIRD ROUND (14)

66. Nathan Behm (Kamloops Blazers / WHL, LW) - Chicago Blackhawks

68. Will Reynolds (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL, D - played the last two seasons with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan) - Seattle Kraken

69. Hayden Paupanekis (Kelowna Rockets / WHL, C) - Montréal Canadiens

71. David Bedkowski (Owen Sound Attack / OHL, D) - Buffalo Sabres

72. Noah Read (London Knights / OHL, LW) - Anaheim Ducks

74. Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers / OHL, C) - New York Islanders

81. Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL, D) - Montréal Canadiens

83. Tommy Lafreniere (Kamloops Blazers / WHL, RW) - Edmonton Oilers

84. Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL, G) - Pittsburgh Penguins

85. Mateo Nobert (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL, C) - Vegas Golden Knights

86. Tyler Hopkins (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL, C) - Toronto Maple Leafs

88. Kristian Epperson (Saginaw Spirit / OHL, LW) - Los Angeles Kings

92. Owen Martin (Spokane Chiefs / WHL, C) - Winnipeg Jets

94. Cameron Schmidt (Vancouver Giants / WHL, RW)* - Dallas Stars

FOURTH ROUND (13)

97. Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL, G) - Ottawa Senators

98. Julius Sumpf (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL, LW) - Chicago Blackhawks

105. Travis Hayes (Soo Greyhounds / OHL, RW) - Pittsburgh Penguins

107. Parker Holmes (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL, LW) - Chicago Blackhawks

116. Samuel Meloche (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL, G) - Buffalo Sabres

117. David Lewandowski (Saskatoon Blades / WHL, C) - Edmonton Oilers

121. Lirim Amidovski (North Bay Battalion / OHL, RW) - Minnesota Wild

122. Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL, D) - Nashville Predators

123. Carter Klippenstein (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL, LW) - Minnesota Wild

125. Jimmy Lombardi (Flint Firebirds / OHL, C) - Los Angeles Kings

126. Brandon Gorzynski (Calgary Hitmen / WHL, LW) - Dallas Stars

127. Aidan Foster (Prince George Cougars / WHL, LW) - Tampa Bay Lightning

128. Shea Busch (Everett Silvertips / WHL, LW) - Florida Panthers

FIFTH ROUND (13)

129. Shamar Moses (North Bay Battalion / OHL, LW) - Florida Panthers

130. Ryan Miller (Portland Winterhawks / WHL, LW) - Pittsburgh Penguins

133. Cole Chandler (Shawinigan Cataractes / QMJHL, C) - Boston Bruins

135. Noah Laberge (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL, D - played the last two seasons with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan) - Buffalo Sabres

136. Alexis Mathieu (Baie-Comeau Drakkar / QMJHL, D) - Anaheim Ducks

141. Justin Kipkie (Victoria Royals / WHL, D) - Minnesota Wild

145. Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL, G) - Montréal Canadiens

148. Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm / OHL, D)* - Pittsburgh Penguins

153. Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack / OHL, RW) - Toronto Maple Leafs

151. Jordan Charron (Soo Greyhounds / OHL, RW) - Pittsburgh Penguins

157. Luke Vlooswyk (Red Deer Rebels / WHL, D) - Philadelphia Flyers

158. Émile Guité (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL, LW) - Anaheim Ducks

159. Owen Griffin (Oshawa Generals / OHL, C) - Columbus Blue Jackets

SIXTH ROUND (11)

162. Ashton Cumby (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL, D) - Chicago Blackhawks

164. Nathan Quinn (Québec Remparts / QMJHL, C) - Philadelphia Flyers

170. Burke Hood (Vancouver Giants / WHL, G) - New York Islanders

171. Evan Passmore (Barrie Colts / OHL, D) - New York Rangers

172. Will Murphy (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL, D) - Detroit Red Wings

175. Gabriel Chiarot (Brampton Steelheads / OHL, RW) - Vancouver Canucks

177. Carlos Händel (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL, D) - Montréal Canadiens

185. Rylan Fellinger (Flint Firebirds / OHL, D) - Toronto Maple Leafs

186. Alexander Weiermair (Portland Winterhawks / WHL, RW) - Vegas Golden Knights

189. Andrew MacNiel (Kitchener Rangers / OHL, D) - Montréal Canadiens

190. Dawson Sharkey (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL, RW - played the last two seasons with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan) - Dallas Stars

SEVENTH ROUND (9)

197. Brendan Dunphy (Wenatchee Wild / WHL, D) - Florida Panthers

200. Brady Turko (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL, RW) - Anaheim Ducks

212. Grant Spada (Guelph Storm / OHL, D) - Tampa Bay Lightning

215. Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds / OHL, RW) - Tampa Bay Lightning

216. Will Sharpe (Kelowna Rockets / WHL, D) - Los Angeles Kings

217. Matthew Hlacar (Kitchener Rangers / OHL, LW) - Toronto Maple Leafs

220. Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit / OHL, RW) - Winnipeg Jets

221. Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's / OHL, LW) - Carolina Hurricanes

222. Charlie Paquette (Guelph Storm / OHL, RW) - Edmonton Oilers







