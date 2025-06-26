2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft Primer: Seven Spirit Players to Watch

June 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

As the hockey world prepares for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Los Angeles, Calif., seven Saginaw Spirit players have drawn attention from NHL scouts. Michael Misa has already become a household name in and may even challenge for the first overall pick. Other names like Kristian Epperson, Carson Harmer and Jacob Cloutier are being thrown around NHL front offices and are soon to be selected. The Spirit placed seven skaters on NHL Central Scouting's (NHL CS) North American Watchlist in 2025. In addition to Misa, Epperson, Harmer and Cloutier, defensemen Hayden Barch, Josh Glavin, and Xander Velliaris made the final list of potential NHL picks.

With seven players on NHL Central Scouting's radar, this has the potential to be the largest draft class in team history. The Spirit had five players selected at each of the 2011, 2006, 2005 and 2004 drafts. The Spirit have had a total of 64 players selected from their roster at NHL Drafts since 2003. Zayne Parekh made team history when he was selected ninth overall by the Calgary Flames in 2024, making him the highest-selected Spirit player at the NHL Draft.

How to watch

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will take place over two days: Round 1 will be held on Friday, June 27 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports), followed by rounds two through seven on June 28 at 12 p.m. ET (NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN1).

(C) Michael Misa - NHL CS #2

A player who has had immense expectations since walking into the OHL as the league's sixth Exceptional Status player in 2022, Misa has thrilled crowds across North America for three seasons. A stellar 134 season in 2024-2025 (62G-72A) made him the first player in Spirit history to lead the CHL in scoring. He claimed the Bobby Smith Trophy as the OHL's Top Academic Player, and the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player.

Misa's arms-length list of trophies and franchise records have put him at the forefront of every NHL team's mind heading to Los Angeles. He is viewed by many to be the best forward in his draft class and a consensus to be off the board early.

(LW) Kristian Epperson - NHL CS #47

A down year at the US NTDP in his first draft-eligible season caused Epperson to slip through the cracks and go undrafted in 2024. The change of scenery in Saginaw proved to be exactly what he needed, and now Epperson is one of the more widely discussed skaters heading into this weekend's draft.

His speed and vision were immediately on display, showing particular chemistry with Misa. The addition of Igor Chernyshov in late January only added to the options on the ice, and the trio went on to form one of the deadliest lines in the OHL. Epperson's numbers skyrocketed to 80 points (27G-53A) in 58 games, finishing fourth on the team in scoring.

(C) Carson Harmer - NHL CS #107

Harmer has turned heads at each level of hockey, and turned the heads of scouts during his rookie OHL season. After being named the Midwest Conference's Rookie of the Year in the GOJHL last season, he made one of the strongest pushes to be the top rookie in his first OHL season.

On a dynamic line with fellow rookie Jacob Cloutier and overager Calem Mangone, Harmer finished second in the rookie scoring race with 50 points (23G-27A). He was Saginaw's only player to play in every game this season, suiting up for all 68 regular season and five playoff games.

(RW) Jacob Cloutier - NHL CS #108

Spirit fans got a small taste of Jacob Cloutier's abilities when he scored the game-winning goal in his OHL debut back in 2023. He would spend only three more games with the Spirit before honing his skills and becoming a leader with Saginaw's affiliate Chatham Maroons for the rest of that season. This year, he not only asserted that he belonged in the OHL, but became a key piece of Saginaw's top-six forward corps and showcased NHL-level potential.

Along with Mangone and Harmer, Cloutier was a key piece of Saginaw's second line. He finished right behind Harmer in rookie scoring with 47 points (23G-24A) in 67 games. By season's end, Cloutier was seeing all-situations minutes, including penalty killing time and playoff stints on the top Spirit powerplay.

(D) Hayden Barch - NHL CS #170

A mid-season call-up from the St. Mary's Lincolns, Barch was a relatively unknown player to Spirit fans who hadn't closely followed training camps or the OHL Priority Selection. The adjustment period to OHL hockey was short for Barch. He scored his first OHL goal in just his fifth game, late in a road game against the Peterborough Petes.

His game continued to develop, and he showed a fair amount of sandpaper to go with his offensive instincts, finishing with 1G-4A-5P and 29 PIM in 27 games. Barch showed promise as a key piece of Saginaw's playoff blueline as well, registering a goal and gaining valuable postseason experience.

(D) Josh Glavin - NHL CS #198

Aside from Michael Misa, no other player in this crop of draft-eligibles has played more games in Saginaw than Glavin (119). His September 24th birthday put him past the cutoff date for 2006-born players to be drafted, so Glavin is eligible to go with the 2007's.

Glavin accounted for much of Saginaw's physical presence in 2024-2025, co-leading the team with 97 PIM. This season, Glavin expanded the playmaking abilities to add on a career-high 15 assists.

(D) Xander Velliaris - NHL CS #202

Velliaris has the prototypical defenseman frame that scouts covet- 6'3", 205lbs with a left shot. He arrived in Saginaw via a deadline trade with the Kingston Frontenacs. After registering just one assist in 22 games in Kingston, he began to find his way with the Spirit. His 30 games brought 1G-7A-8P in a continuously expanding role.

Still participating with Team East despite being traded to Saginaw, Velliaris was a standout at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game with a goal and an assist.







