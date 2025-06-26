Bulldogs Acquire Ryder Boulton from Knights

June 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of forward Ryder Boulton from the London Knights in exchange for a 2026 7th (KIT).

Boulton, the Atlanta, GA born product, calls Huntington, NY home and comes to the Bulldogs off back to back OHL Championships & a Memorial Cup with the London Knights. The graduate of the Buffao Jr. Sabres program has skated in 88 career OHL games, posting 4 goals & 7 assists for 11 points and compiling 141 penalty minutes, while skating in 26 playoff games & 4 Memorial Cup games on route to filling his trophy case.

Family familiarity will make the transition easier for Boulton, the son of longtime NHL enforcer Eric Boulton who spent 4 of his 15 NHL seasons playing with Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee with the Buffalo Sabres.

"We believe Ryder is the toughest player in the CHL. The Madhouse on Market is one of the hardest buildings to play in thanks to our incredible fans, and we know they're going to love what Ryder brings." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He's been part of back-to-back championship teams and understands what it takes to win. He'll give our group confidence, help our team stand a little taller, and play a little bigger.".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.