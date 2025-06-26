Free Agent Defenceman Connor Bewick Commits to the 67's

June 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have announced that free agent defenceman Connor Bewick has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

"Connor is a competitive defender with a strong first pass," said 67's Associate General Manager & Director of Scouting Jan Egert. "He has shown himself to be capable of contributing in all three phases of the game, and we look forward to working with Connor on the next chapter of his development."

Bewick, 19, spent the 2024-25 season with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League, appearing in 62 games and recording one goal and nine assists for 10 points. He also represented his country as a member of the 2022 U.S. Under-17 Men's Select Team at the Five Nations Tournament; where he appeared in four games and registered one assist, helping the team to a second-place finish.

A native of Gurnee, Illinois, Bewick is currently committed to Penn State University (NCAA Division I).

HEIGHT: 5'11" | WEIGHT: 180 lbs | DOB: 2006-04-05

HOMETOWN: Gurnee, IL | PREVIOUS TEAM: Des Moines Buccaneers | SHOOTS: R







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.