Attack Clinch 14th Straight Trip to OHL Playoffs, Game 3 & 4 Tickets on Sale Monday

March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack and their fans spent Sunday afternoon scoreboard watching after putting themselves in the drivers seat for the final playoff position in the Western Conference on Saturday night. Sarnia Sting took on the SOO Greyhounds on Sunday and thanks to a SOO 5-2 victory the Attack have avoided a tie-breaker game, have secured the 8th position in the Western Conference and a meeting with the London Knights in the Western Conference Quarter Finals.

The Knights will hold home ice advantage for the series, so the Attack will host games 3, 4 & 6 of the series, the latter only if it is required. The series will kick off on Friday night in London. Tickets for games 3 and 4 of the series will go on sale at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office on Monday morning (March 24th) at 9am.

Season Ticket Member Information:

All season tickets holders have first right of refusal for their seats for all playoff games, they must claim their seats by the deadlines below by completing the purchase of their offer that is in their ticketing account, either online at tickets.attackhockey.com or in person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office or over the phone at 519-371-7452. Season Ticket members must claim their seats by the following dates for each coordinated game. Please note, the box office is not taking requests at the start of series and playoffs to claim your seats for games that are NOT on sale yet.

Game 3 - Friday, March 28th at 5pm

Game 4 - Monday, March 31st at 5pm

Game 6 (If Necessary) - To be determined dependant on when tickets are put on sale for this game

Leased Suite holders will have their season tickets automatically put in their account and will be invoiced for all tickets at the end of each round of the playoffs.

Nightly Suite Rentals:

Anyone interested in renting the Molson Canadian Bears Den, Trillium Insurance Premium Seating or the Scotiabank Suite, should contact Mark Morris at 519-371-7452 Ext. 103 or by email at mmorris@attackhockey.com. Rental costs for the spaces are listed below and are exclusive of taxes and food and beverage purchases.

Molson Canadian Bears Den (Includes 40 tickets) - $2,800

Trillium Insurance Premium Seating (Includes 20 Tickets) - $1,400

Scotiabank Suite (include 12 tickets) - $1,000

Groups and Family Tickets:

Are you a group of 15 or more people, want to play in a mini-game at an Attack playoff game, then you should contact the Attack's Coordinator of Group Sales, Mark Morris at 519-371-7452 Ext. 103 or by email at mmorris@attackhockey.com and he can share our great group rates for the Western Conference quarter finals. Have you been purchasing family packs throughout the season, well we have great news for you, the Attack have extended Family 2 and 4 pack pricing into the Western Conference Quarter Finals.

FAMILY 2 PACK FAMILY 4 PACK

1 ADULT/SENIOR TICKET + 1 STUDENT/CHILD TICKET 2 ADULT/SENIOR TICKETS + 2 STUDENT/CHILD TICKETS

2 SMALL POPCORN + 2 BOTTLE BEVERAGES 4 SMALL POPCORN + 4 BOTTLE BEVERAGES

1 SOUVENIR PROGRAM 2 SOUVENIR PROGRAMS

$52 $104.00

Family packs can be purchased online, in-person or over the phone.

Series Dates:

Game 1 Friday, March 28th, 2025 7pm Canada Life Place

Game 2 Sunday, March 30th, 2025 2pm Canada Life Place

Game 3 Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 7pm Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre

Game 4 Thursday, April 3rd, 2025 7pm Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre

Game 5 (If Nec.) Friday, April 4th, 2025 7pm Canada Life Place

Game 6 (If Nec.) Sunday, April 6th, 2025 2pm Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre

Game 7 (If Nec.) Tuesday, April 8th, 2025 7pm Canada Life Place

OHL Western Conference Quarter Final Ticket Prices:

PREFERRED SECTIONS (A-C, G-J, N-P, U-W) REGULAR SECTIONS (D-F, K-M, Q-T, X-Z)

TICKET PRICE + SERVICE FEES TICKET PRICE + SERVICE FEES

ADULT $32.00 + $2.25 $31.00 + $2.25

SENIOR $30.00 + $2.25 $29.00 + $2.25

STUDENT $26.00 + $2.00 $23.00 + $2.00

CHILD $17.50 + $1.25 $17.00 + $1.25

Ticket Price includes applicable taxes, while service fees cover the city $0.35 surcharge and a 6.75% ticket service fee.

