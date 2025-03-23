Kaiser Scores First OHL Goal in Road Loss to Oshawa
March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Oshawa Generals
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: A Goodall Media)
(Oshawa, ON) - On Sunday, March 23, the Peterborough Petes wrapped up the 2025-26 season in Oshawa, taking on the rival Oshawa Generals. The Generals scored a late empty net goal to win the game by a score of 5-2.
Braydon McCallum led the way for the Petes, picking up two assists in the game. Petes import defenceman Rio Kaiser hit a milestone, scoring his first OHL goal. Caden Taylor also scored, while Quinton Pagé had an assist. Zach Bowen was solid in net, stopping 45/49 and earning the game's third star.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (14:14) - Rio Kaiser (1), Assists - Braydon McCallum (21)
Oshawa Goal (18:27) - Matthew Buckley (13), Assists - Colby Barlow (28), Calum Ritchie (55)
Second Period:
Oshawa Goal (3:07) - Owen Griffin (20), Assists - Luke Torrance (29), Beckett Sennecke (50)
Third Period:
Oshawa Goal (3:31) - Owen Griffin (21), Assists - Luca Marrelli (55), Colby Barlow (29)
Oshawa Goal (11:10) - Luke Torrance (24), Assists - Ben Danford (20), Luca D'Amato (26)
Peterborough Goal (14:26) - Caden Taylor (15), Assists - Braydon McCallum (22), Quinton Pagé (14)
Oshawa Empty Net Goal (19:26) - Owen Griffin (22), Assist - Luca D'Amato (27)
The Petes annual Year End Awards Banquet returns on Tuesday, March 25. Stay tuned to the Petes social media accounts and website for details coming on Monday, March 23.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Carson Cameron (right)
(A Goodall Media)
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Rio Kaiser
(A Goodall Media)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Oshawa Generals
(A Goodall Media)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025
- 23 CHL Alumni Lead UOttawa to 1st-Ever Title at University Cup - OHL
- OHL Announces First Round Playoff Schedule - OHL
- Gens Finish Regular Season with 5-2 Win - Oshawa Generals
- Kaiser Scores First OHL Goal in Road Loss to Oshawa - Peterborough Petes
- Attack Clinch 14th Straight Trip to OHL Playoffs, Game 3 & 4 Tickets on Sale Monday - Owen Sound Attack
- Mangone's Hat Trick Leads Spirit to Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup Victory - Saginaw Spirit
- Birds Fall to Spirit, 9-2 - Flint Firebirds
- OA's Honoured as Bulldogs End Season with 7-2 Victory - Brantford Bulldogs
- Edwards & Phillips Score First Goals, Overagers Shine in 6-4 Regular Season Finale Win over London - Erie Otters
- Frontenacs Drop Season Finale in Brampton - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Defeated by Storm in Season Finale, Finish Season Series 7-1-0-0 - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Head to Brampton to Finish the Regular Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Spirit vs Flint Firebirds - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 68, Firebirds at Spirit - 5:30 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Gens Close out Regular Season at Home against Petes - Oshawa Generals
- Alfano Scores 41st in Loss at Home - Erie Otters
- Barrie Shuts Down Niagara - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.