Kaiser Scores First OHL Goal in Road Loss to Oshawa

March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Oshawa Generals

(Oshawa, ON) - On Sunday, March 23, the Peterborough Petes wrapped up the 2025-26 season in Oshawa, taking on the rival Oshawa Generals. The Generals scored a late empty net goal to win the game by a score of 5-2.

Braydon McCallum led the way for the Petes, picking up two assists in the game. Petes import defenceman Rio Kaiser hit a milestone, scoring his first OHL goal. Caden Taylor also scored, while Quinton Pagé had an assist. Zach Bowen was solid in net, stopping 45/49 and earning the game's third star.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (14:14) - Rio Kaiser (1), Assists - Braydon McCallum (21)

Oshawa Goal (18:27) - Matthew Buckley (13), Assists - Colby Barlow (28), Calum Ritchie (55)

Second Period:

Oshawa Goal (3:07) - Owen Griffin (20), Assists - Luke Torrance (29), Beckett Sennecke (50)

Third Period:

Oshawa Goal (3:31) - Owen Griffin (21), Assists - Luca Marrelli (55), Colby Barlow (29)

Oshawa Goal (11:10) - Luke Torrance (24), Assists - Ben Danford (20), Luca D'Amato (26)

Peterborough Goal (14:26) - Caden Taylor (15), Assists - Braydon McCallum (22), Quinton Pagé (14)

Oshawa Empty Net Goal (19:26) - Owen Griffin (22), Assist - Luca D'Amato (27)

The Petes annual Year End Awards Banquet returns on Tuesday, March 25. Stay tuned to the Petes social media accounts and website for details coming on Monday, March 23.

