OHL Announces First Round Playoff Schedule
March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The 2024-25 OHL Regular Season drew to a close on Sunday as 16 of the League's 20 teams have secured spots in the 2025 OHL Playoffs for the J. Ross Robertson Cup that gets underway on Thursday.
The defending OHL champion London Knights and the Brantford Bulldogs finished atop their respective conferences while the Owen Sound Attack and North Bay Battalion took their seasons down to the wire, securing their spot in the postseason on the final day of the schedule.
The League will recognize its regular season award winners on Monday, with season recap and playoff preview content accompanying coverage throughout the week of the 2025 OHL Cup taking place in Toronto.
Here's a look at the schedule for the opening round of the OHL Playoffs.
2025 OHL Playoffs - First Round Schedule:
Eastern Conference
(1) Brantford Bulldogs vs. (8) North Bay Battalion
Game 1 - Friday, March 28 at Brantford, 7:00pm
Game 2 - Sunday, March 30 at Brantford, 7:00pm
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at North Bay, 7:00pm
Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at North Bay, 7:00pm
Game 5 - Saturday, April 5 at Brantford, 7:00pm*
Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at North Bay, 6:00pm*
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Brantford, 7:00pm*
(2) Barrie Colts vs. (7) Niagara IceDogs
Game 1 - Thursday, March 27 at Barrie, 7:00pm
Game 2 - Monday, March 31 at Barrie, 7:00pm
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Niagara, 7:00pm
Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Niagara, 7:00pm
Game 5 -Saturday, April 5 at Barrie, 7:30pm*
Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at Niagara, 7:00pm*
Game 7 - Thursday, April 8 at Barrie, 7:00pm*
(3) Kingston Frontenacs vs. (6) Sudbury Wolves
Game 1 - Friday, March 28 at Kingston, 7:00pm
Game 2 - Sunday, March 30 at Kingston, 2:00pm
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Sudbury, 7:05pm
Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Sudbury, 7:05pm
Game 5 - Saturday, April 5 at Kingston, 4:00pm*
Game 6 - Monday, April 7 at Sudbury, 7:05pm*
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Kingston, 7:00pm*
(4) Oshawa Generals vs. (5) Brampton Steelheads
Game 1 - Friday, March 28 at Oshawa, 7:05pm
Game 2 - Sunday, March 30 at Oshawa, 6:05pm
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Brampton, 7:00pm
Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Brampton, 7:00pm
Game 5 - Friday, April 4 at Oshawa, 7:05pm*
Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at Brampton, 2:00pm*
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Oshawa, 7:05pm*
*-if necessary
Western Conference
(1) London Knights vs. (8) Owen Sound Attack
Game 1 - Friday, March 28 at London, 7:00pm
Game 2 - Sunday, March 30 at London, 2:00pm
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm
Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm
Game 5 - Friday, April 4 at London, 7:00pm*
Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at Owen Sound, 2:00pm*
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at London, 7:00pm*
(2) Windsor Spitfires vs. (7) Soo Greyhounds
Game 1 - Thursday, March 27 at Windsor, 7:05pm
Game 2 - Saturday, March 29 at Windsor. 7:05pm
Game 3 - Monday, March 31 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm
Game 4 - Wednesday, April 2 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm
Game 5 - Friday, April 4 at Windsor, 7:05pm*
Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm*
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Windsor, 7:05pm*
(3) Kitchener Rangers vs. (6) Flint Firebirds
Game 1 - Friday March 28 at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Game 2 - Sunday, March 30 at Kitchener, 2:00pm
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Flint, 7:00pm
Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Flint, 7:00pm
Game 5 - Friday, April 4 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*
Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at Flint, 4:00pm*
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*
(4) Saginaw Spirit vs. (5) Erie Otters
Game 1 - Thursday, March 27 at Saginaw, 7:05pm
Game 2 - Saturday, March 29 at Saginaw, 7:05pm
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Erie, 7:00pm
Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Erie, 7:00pm
Game 5 - Saturday, April 5 at Saginaw, 7:05pm*
Game 6 - Monday, April 7 at Erie, 7:00pm*
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Saginaw, 7:05pm*
*-if necessary
See every game of the 2025 OHL Playoffs live on OHL Live on CHL TV, with playoff packages available for purchase at watch.chl.ca.
