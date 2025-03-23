OHL Announces First Round Playoff Schedule

Toronto, ON - The 2024-25 OHL Regular Season drew to a close on Sunday as 16 of the League's 20 teams have secured spots in the 2025 OHL Playoffs for the J. Ross Robertson Cup that gets underway on Thursday.

The defending OHL champion London Knights and the Brantford Bulldogs finished atop their respective conferences while the Owen Sound Attack and North Bay Battalion took their seasons down to the wire, securing their spot in the postseason on the final day of the schedule.

The League will recognize its regular season award winners on Monday, with season recap and playoff preview content accompanying coverage throughout the week of the 2025 OHL Cup taking place in Toronto.

Here's a look at the schedule for the opening round of the OHL Playoffs.

2025 OHL Playoffs - First Round Schedule:

Eastern Conference

(1) Brantford Bulldogs vs. (8) North Bay Battalion

Game 1 - Friday, March 28 at Brantford, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sunday, March 30 at Brantford, 7:00pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at North Bay, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at North Bay, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Saturday, April 5 at Brantford, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at North Bay, 6:00pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Brantford, 7:00pm*

(2) Barrie Colts vs. (7) Niagara IceDogs

Game 1 - Thursday, March 27 at Barrie, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Monday, March 31 at Barrie, 7:00pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Niagara, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Niagara, 7:00pm

Game 5 -Saturday, April 5 at Barrie, 7:30pm*

Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at Niagara, 7:00pm*

Game 7 - Thursday, April 8 at Barrie, 7:00pm*

(3) Kingston Frontenacs vs. (6) Sudbury Wolves

Game 1 - Friday, March 28 at Kingston, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sunday, March 30 at Kingston, 2:00pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Sudbury, 7:05pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Sudbury, 7:05pm

Game 5 - Saturday, April 5 at Kingston, 4:00pm*

Game 6 - Monday, April 7 at Sudbury, 7:05pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Kingston, 7:00pm*

(4) Oshawa Generals vs. (5) Brampton Steelheads

Game 1 - Friday, March 28 at Oshawa, 7:05pm

Game 2 - Sunday, March 30 at Oshawa, 6:05pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Brampton, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Brampton, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Friday, April 4 at Oshawa, 7:05pm*

Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at Brampton, 2:00pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Oshawa, 7:05pm*

*-if necessary

Western Conference

(1) London Knights vs. (8) Owen Sound Attack

Game 1 - Friday, March 28 at London, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sunday, March 30 at London, 2:00pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Friday, April 4 at London, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at Owen Sound, 2:00pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at London, 7:00pm*

(2) Windsor Spitfires vs. (7) Soo Greyhounds

Game 1 - Thursday, March 27 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 2 - Saturday, March 29 at Windsor. 7:05pm

Game 3 - Monday, March 31 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 2 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 5 - Friday, April 4 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

(3) Kitchener Rangers vs. (6) Flint Firebirds

Game 1 - Friday March 28 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Sunday, March 30 at Kitchener, 2:00pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Flint, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Flint, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Friday, April 4 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sunday, April 6 at Flint, 4:00pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

(4) Saginaw Spirit vs. (5) Erie Otters

Game 1 - Thursday, March 27 at Saginaw, 7:05pm

Game 2 - Saturday, March 29 at Saginaw, 7:05pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 1 at Erie, 7:00pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 3 at Erie, 7:00pm

Game 5 - Saturday, April 5 at Saginaw, 7:05pm*

Game 6 - Monday, April 7 at Erie, 7:00pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 8 at Saginaw, 7:05pm*

*-if necessary

See every game of the 2025 OHL Playoffs live on OHL Live on CHL TV, with playoff packages available for purchase at watch.chl.ca.

