Rangers Defeated by Storm in Season Finale, Finish Season Series 7-1-0-0
March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers left wing Chris Grisolia
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Gar Fitzgerald / Guelph Storm)
Guelph, ON - The Kitchener Rangers fell by a score of 2-0 in the Royal City and finish the season series with a record of 7-1-0-0 against their Highway 7 rivals. Six rookies took the ice for the Rangers in this game with Avry Anstis making his OHL debut.
The Storm scored twice in the third period for the only scoring in the game. Quinn Beauchesne opened the scoring at the 7:17 mark before Lev Katzin doubled Guelph's lead. The Rangers now set their sights on Friday night for game 1 of the playoffs.
Scoring Summary:
3rd Period
KIT 0, GUE 1 - GWG
7:17 Quinn Beauchesne (6) - Jett Luchanko, Charlie Paquette
KIT 0, GUE 2
11:40 Lev Katzin (16) - Rylan Singh
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jake Karabela
Second Star: Ryan McGuire
Third Star: Max Namestnikov
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 26 - GUE 26
Power play: KIT 0/3 - GUE 0/2
FO%: KIT 43% - GUE 57%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Colin Ellsworth (GUE) - 26/26 Saves, First Career Shutout
L: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 24/26 Saves, Two Goals Against
UP NEXT:
After Sunday's final regular season game against Guelph, the Rangers kick off postseason action on Friday, March 28th and Sunday, March 30th for Games 1 and 2 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium against the Flint Firebirds in Round 1 of the OHL playoffs.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers left wing Chris Grisolia
(Gar Fitzgerald / Guelph Storm)
