Frontenacs Head to Brampton to Finish the Regular Season

March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







From the biggest game of the season on Friday night, to a game that means absolutely nothing - in the standings at least. With Kingston and Brampton locked into the third and fifth seeds respectively, the only thing to play for is each other as the playoffs kick off next Friday night. It's yet to be seen if each team will be resting their stars, but even if players like Quinton Burns, Jacob Battaglia, Porter Martone and Luke Misa suit up tonight you can expect a lot of the young, depth players to see a lot of ice. The playoffs are a different kind of beast in comparison to the regular season, so it's important to have every single player ready for the big moments that the playoffs can thrust upon you at any given moment.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Kingston can tie their third best win total in franchise history this afternoon if they come out on top. The 2021/22 Frontenacs had 41 wins, short of the 42 wins from the 1989/90 team.

Frontenacs can secure a win in the season series with the Steelheads today. The season series currently sits at 2-1 for the black and gold.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Kieren Dervin (#10)

Head Coach Troy Mann said it best in his post-game interview on Friday night, the playoffs are long and hard and you never know when someone is going to go down with an injury; meaning it's next man up mentality. Kieren Dervin has been playing on the fourth line since joining the Frontenacs full time after his season at St. Andrews, but he's gaining some momentum in draft rankings and beginning to turn some heads ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Dervin has all the tools to be a successful player in the OHL, evident by Mann giving him some opportunities on the powerplay here and there. Given the strength of the depth on this Kingston team, Dervin has been waiting in the wings. With today's game being meaningless in terms of the final standings, expect a player like Dervin to see a lot of ice later this afternoon.

Brampton - Aiden Lane (#11)

A teammate of Dervin at St. Andrews, Aiden Lane is in a very similar situation. Lane is a prospect for the upcoming NHL Draft that is starting to turn some heads now that he's been playing with the Steelheads since his season at St. Andrews came to an end. Lane has been given more opportunity solely because of injuries to the top six of the Steelheads and he's taken full advantage. Lane has 8 points in his last 5 games dating back to March 12th. Keep an eye on both Dervin and Lane this afternoon in a clash of teammates turned opponents.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

ROUND ONE | GAME ONE - Friday, March 28th @ 7PM - vs Sudbury Wolves

