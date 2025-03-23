Frontenacs Drop Season Finale in Brampton
March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
No Scoring
2nd Period
KGN 0 | BRAM 1
9:06 Gabriel Chiarot (21) - Lucas Karmiris, Konnor Smith
KGN 0 | BRAM 2
13:58 Carson Rehkopf (42) - Angus MacDonell, Porter Martone
KGN 1 | BRAM 2
15:22 Ben Pickell (13) - Ethan Hay, Gage Heyes
3rd Period
KGN 1 | BRAM 3
10:20 Porter Martone (36) - Carson Rehkopf
KGN 1 | BRAM 4
10:20 Porter Martone (37) - Jack Van Volsen, Carson Rehkopf
ROUND ONE | GAME ONE - Friday, March 28th - vs Sudbury Wolves - Presented by Cataraqui Centre
