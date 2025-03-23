Frontenacs Drop Season Finale in Brampton

March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

KGN 0 | BRAM 1

9:06 Gabriel Chiarot (21) - Lucas Karmiris, Konnor Smith

KGN 0 | BRAM 2

13:58 Carson Rehkopf (42) - Angus MacDonell, Porter Martone

KGN 1 | BRAM 2

15:22 Ben Pickell (13) - Ethan Hay, Gage Heyes

3rd Period

KGN 1 | BRAM 3

10:20 Porter Martone (36) - Carson Rehkopf

KGN 1 | BRAM 4

10:20 Porter Martone (37) - Jack Van Volsen, Carson Rehkopf

ROUND ONE | GAME ONE - Friday, March 28th - vs Sudbury Wolves - Presented by Cataraqui Centre

