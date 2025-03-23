Gens Close out Regular Season at Home against Petes

March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals close out their OHL regular season on home ice as they take on their biggest rivals the Peterborough Petes.

It has not bee the end to the season that the Generals would have wanted if they could do it again but they have show flashes of what they could be in games against teams near the top of the standings. As the season wraps up it will be the last time over agers Luca D'Amato, Luke Torrance and Jacob Oster will hit the ice for regular season games.

On the other side of the ice the Peterborough Petes are playing their last hockey game of the year failing to make the playoffs for the second straight year. The Petes have shown signs of where they are headed and what they could be down the road.

It has been a little while since these two last faced off and it was the Generals falling 3-2 in a shootout.

After falling behind it was Torrance striking in the first and Zackary Sandhu scored in the second to give the Generals a lead.

But it was all for not as the Petes tied it in the third before they sent the Peterborough fans home taking them down in a shootout.

On the Generals side watch for Jacob Oster, the Generals Netminder has made his presence felt not only on the ice but in the community of Oshawa giving his all in everything he does.

For the Petes watch for over age forward and team captain Jonathan Melee who is playing his last Ontario Hockey League game. Melee has spent four seasons in the OHL collecting 127 points in 233 games.

The Generals are off to a Round 1 matchup with the Brampton Steelheads with Game 1 going on March 28th at 7:05, get your tickets here.

