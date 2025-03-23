Game Preview: Spirit vs Flint Firebirds

March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (37-27-2-1) host the Flint Firebirds (29-33-2-3) on Sunday, March 23rd at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 5:30 PM.

The Spirit will celebrate the OHL careers of their three overage players, PJ Forgione, Calem Mangone, and Andrew Oke, prior to tonight's game.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw and Flint's last game was against each other on Saturday, March 22nd where the Firebirds won 6-3. Sam McCue and Christopher Thibodeau both scored two goals for the Firebirds while Michael Misa netted his 61st goal of the season for the Spirit.

The Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup has not yet been handed out heading into the final game of the season. Currently, the Spirit hold a 4-3-0-0 record in the season series. Should the series be split at four games apiece, the tiebreaker then becomes goal differential. The Spirit have outscored Flint 35-28.

This Season:

Saginaw and Flint have faced off seven times this year with the Spirit winning four out seven matchups. Calem Mangone and Michael Misa have performed well against Flint this season. Mangone has four goals and two assists while Michael Misa tallied four goals and six assists. For Flint, Christopher Thibodeau and Connor Clattenburg have made an impact in the series. Clattenburg has scored four goals and picked up four assists and Thibodeau has eight goals and two assists against Saginaw.

These teams last met on March 22nd where the Firebirds came out on top 6-3 at the Dort Financial Center. Michael Misa got the scoring started as he scored while on the powerplay. Sam McCue answered for Flint as he tapped in the puck while on a man advantage which sent the game to the second period tied at 1-1. The Spirit added two more in the second to Flint's one as Saginaw took a 3-2 lead into the third period. The third period was fully controlled by Flint, as they scored four unanswered goals in the period to secure a 6-3 win.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa increased his OHL leading point total to 129 with his goal against Flint on Saturday. Misa has totaled 61 goals and 68 assists through 65 games in his draft eligible campaign. Jacob Cloutier found the back of the net for his 23rd of the season on Saturday night. Cloutier is third in points amongst OHL rookies with 47 (23G-24A).

Christopher Thibodeau has been great against the Spirit this season. In seven games, Thibodeau has eight goals and two assists. Sam McCue is coming off a two-goal performance against Saginaw on Saturday. McCue leads the Firebirds in both goals (36) and points (55) this season. Jimmy Lombardi has put up career highs in his draft-eligible campaign. In 62 games this season, Lombardi has 13 goals and 31 assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Flint's NHL Drafted Players:

Sam McCue (TOR)

Kaden Pitre (TB)

Nathan Day (EDM)

Connor Clattenburg (EDM)

Nathan Aspinall (NYR)

Matthew Mania (LA)

Nolan Collins (PIT)

