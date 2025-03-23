Mangone's Hat Trick Leads Spirit to Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup Victory

March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit left wing Calem Mangone reacts after a score against the Flint Firebirds

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Flint Firebirds 9-2 to win the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series and close out the regular season on Sunday, March 23rd. Dima Zhilkin scored twice while Calem Mangone tallied his second hat-trick against Flint this season. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for the Spirit and stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced. Noah Bender was the starting goaltender for Flint tallying 38 saves on 47 shots.

The Firebirds got on the board first while shorthanded as Alex Kostov got loose on a breakaway and roofed the puck over the glove of Papineau. Jimmy Lombardi tallied the assists as Flint took a 1-0 lead.

Saginaw tied the game during four-on-four play as Calem Mangone skated to the right-wing faceoff circle and fired a shot past Bender. Hayden Barch and Michael Misa got the assists.

The Spirit took a 2-1 lead as Igor Chernyshov sent a cross-crease pass to James Guo, who buried a shot into a wide-open Flint net. Chernyshov and Michael Misa picked up the assists during another four-on-four.

After 1: SAG 2 - 1 FLNT (Total Shots: 10 - 7)

Flint made a 2-2 game just 47 seconds into second period as they broke off on a three on one and Urban Podrekar sent a shot into the back of the net. Hayden Reid and Karlis Flugins recorded the assists.

Dima Zhilkin retook the Spirit lead as he toe-dragged around a defender and sent a backhander into the back of net while falling. Nic Sima and Kaeden Johnston got the assists 6:23 into the period.

With the puck loose in the crease, Calem Mangone scored his second of the game as he tapped the puck into the net. Michael Misa and Zayne Parekh were credited with the assists as Saginaw took a 4-2 lead.

Michael Misa joined the scoring as he buried a rebound in front of the net. Igor Chernyshov tallied the assist 14:48 into the period.

After 2: SAG 5 - 2 FLNT (2nd Period Shots: 15 - 10 Totals Shots: 25 - 17)

While on a two-man advantage, Igor Chernyshov fired a one-timer past Bender. Michael Misa and Zayne Parekh recorded the assists as the Spirit took a 6-2 lead 1:41 into the third.

While short-handed, Dima Zhilkin scored his second of the game as he put in his own rebound. Zhilkin's 16th of the season put Saginaw up 7-2.

Just as the powerplay ended, Calem Mangone found Kristian Epperson in front of the net as he slapped the puck into the net. Mangone and Igor Chernyshov got the assists.

Calem Mangone completed the hat-trick while on a powerplay as he fired a shot into the top of the net. Igor Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh picked up the assists which made it 9-2.

FINAL: SAG 9 - 2 FLNT (3rd Period Shots: 22 - 6 Total Shots: 47 - 23)

Powerplays: SAG 3/8 FLNT 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (21 Saves / 23 Shots W) FLNT Noah Bender (38 Saves / 47 Shots L)

Saginaw opens the playoffs at home against the Erie Otters with game one on March 27th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at the Dow Event Center.

