Game Day, Game 68, Firebirds at Spirit - 5:30 p.m.

March 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 68 - Firebirds at Spirit

Dow Event Center

Saginaw, Michigan

5:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds fell in a 3-1 hole but responded with five unanswered goals as they went on to beat the Saginaw Spirit, 6-3 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Sam McCue and Chris Thibodeau both scored twice and Nathan Aspinall and Jimmy Lombardi each had three assists in the win.

PLAYOFF MATCH UP: Flint clinched the sixth seed in the Western Conference for the OHL playoffs on Saturday night and will be facing the third-seeded Kitchener Rangers in the first round. The Firebirds lost the season series with the Rangers, 1-1-0-2. Every game was decided by one goal and only one finished in regulation. The Firebirds lone win in the season series came in overtime and they were beaten by Kitchener twice in a shootout. Flint will open the playoff series on the road on Friday and the first home game will be on Tuesday, April 1.

THE I-75 DIVIDE CUP: Flint and Saginaw finish out their season series and the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup on Sunday. The Spirit lead the series, 4-3-0-0 and can clinch a victory with a win. Should the Firebirds win, the tiebreaker to award the Divide Cup would be goal differential. Saginaw currently leads the goal differential, 35-28. Flint's Chris Thibodeau leads all skaters with seven goals in the season series and leads the Firebirds with nine points. Saginaw's Michael Misa has 10 points to lead the Spirit on four goals and six assists.

THE OTHER GUYS: Saginaw is locked into the fourth seed in the Western Conference and will take on the Erie Otters in the first round. Saginaw is led by Michael Misa, who netted his 61st goal of the season on Saturday in Flint and leads the OHL with 129 points, and Zayne Parekh, who leads all OHL defensemen with 104 points and has become the 10th OHL defenseman and the first in 14 years to cross the 100 point plateau.

ODDS AND ENDS: Sam McCue scored his 17th and 18th goals of the season on Saturday in his 20th game as a Firebird. He had 18 goals and 35 games for the Owen Sound Attack...Chris Thibodeau has set a new career-high with 22 goals...Nathan Aspinall had three assists on Saturday, the sixth time this season he has had three points or more.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will open the 2025 postseason on Friday night with game one of their series with the Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.